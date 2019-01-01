Welcome to this guided project on “Create Departure and Personal Statements". My name is Dianna Eckford, and I will be your instructor for this project. I currently coach a wide variety of Silicon Valley professionals who have recently been impacted from their previous employer. I have a strong background in creating and designing learning and development departments from scratch as well as a background in organizational development. I have worked in Life Sciences, Accounting as well as numerous technology and service-based organizations. I have a Master of Education from the University of Arizona and have held various professional development volunteer positions in my field.