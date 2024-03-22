What Is an AWS Solution Architect? Course, Career, Job, Salary

Get started in an AWS solution architect career. Learn about the different AWS solution architect jobs and certifications in this guide.
The AWS solution architect may be one of tech's most exciting and rewarding roles. The job involves designing, building, and maintaining scalable and reliable systems using AWS infrastructure. AWS solution architect jobs are in high demand, and working as one can be fun.
An advanced technical skill set is needed to work as an AWS solution architect. They must have the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical staff and have strong project management skills.
AWS Solution Architects help organisations design and implement cloud solutions using Amazon Web Services (AWS), working with customers to understand their needs and requirements and designing and building the most efficient and effective solution possible. They also collaborate with other teams within AWS projects to ensure the solution is implemented correctly and efficiently. In addition, they are responsible for monitoring the solution's performance and troubleshooting any issues that may arise. Here is a breakdown of some of the typical tasks performed in this role:
Design, deploy, and manage the organisation's cost-effective, scalable cloud infrastructures.
Identify the company's business objectives and develop cloud-based solutions.
Modernise obsolete systems inside a company to make them more efficient.
Keep downtime and security breaches to a minimum in the cloud setting.
Evaluate the risk of third-party platforms and frameworks.
Investigate methods to improve corporate operations by digitising routine processes.
Perform the enterprise's internal cloud application development, construction, and maintenance.
Keep abreast of the newest cloud computing developments and work to improve the organisation's cloud infrastructure.
Communicate with internal teams such as IT, sales, and operations.
Develop apps to suit project requirements.
Make hardware and software suggestions based on the organisation's and project's needs.
A combination of technical, business, and workplace skills is essential to becoming an AWS solution architect. On the technical side, the AWS solution architect’s skills will cover cloud computing, networking, and storage. They become experts with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and how to use its various services.
On the business side, experience working in an IT or software development role enables AWS architects to understand the functional side of the business. They must communicate effectively and appropriately with all stakeholders about technical topics.
Here are some more competencies needed to work as an AWS solution architect.
Flexibility and desire to learn: An AWS solution architect must have the ability to be flexible and adapt to new technologies quickly, as well as the willingness to learn new things to keep up with the latest trends in the industry.
Analytical skills: Analysing data and problems quickly and efficiently to solve complex problems creatively.
Problem-solving aptitude: Possess excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think outside the box and break complex problems down to find workable solutions.
Time management: Managing time effectively is essential as a solution architect. Often multiple work streams are being done simultaneously with a need to prioritise tasks to meet milestones and deadlines.
Teamwork and workplace skills: AWS architects must be team players and work well with others in a collaborative environment. They must also have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced workplace.
AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud are the most popular cloud service providers. So, what’s the difference? AWS is a very popular and possibly the most feature-rich cloud service provider. However, it can be more expensive than the other two options. Azure is a close second to AWS in terms of features and popularity. It's typically more cost-friendly than AWS. Google Cloud is the least popular of the three but is often the cheapest.
AWS is a market-leading option for those wanting to work with cloud computing solutions that can provide the flexibility and scalability that businesses need. AWS offers three primary cloud computing categories: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS).
Infrastructure as a Service is a cloud computing model where users can rent infrastructure resources from AWS, such as storage, networking, and computing power. It's a viable option for those who don’t want to invest in their infrastructure or if you need the flexibility to scale up or down quickly.
Software as a Service is a cloud computing model that offers the software on a subscription basis. This means accessing and using the software without installing it on a user's server.
Platform as a Service is a cloud computing model where users can deploy and run applications on AWS without managing the underlying infrastructure. This is an excellent option for those who want to develop their applications without worrying about the underlying infrastructure.
Becoming an AWS solution architect is easy, but a few things must be done first to make it happen. Here are the steps:
Becoming an AWS solutions architect requires the proper education and experience. You can explore several paths to becoming a solutions architect in India. In general, most solutions architects require at least a bachelor’s degree, and many solutions architects have postgraduate qualifications. Degrees are typically in related areas, such as software architecture, business analysis, engineering, IT architecture, and DevOps. As AWS solutions architects have expertise in AWS software, extra qualifications and expertise in this area are required.
In addition to relevant degrees, gaining experience in entry-level roles can boost your resume and help you build on-the-job skills. Consider IT roles and positions that allow you to build skills working with large data sets and complex systems. These experiences also allow you to create your network, which can open opportunities in the future.
Many training programmes can help prepare for the AWS Solutions Architect – Associate Exam. Amazon offers some of these programmes, while third-party providers provide others. Choosing a programme approved by Amazon can help ensure the best preparation for the exam.
After completing an approved training programme, earning certification will require passing the AWS Solutions Architect–Associate Exam. This exam tests knowledge of AWS solutions architecture and ensures the ability to design and implement scalable, reliable, and secure architectures.
There are no formal requirements to take this exam, but Amazon Web Services recommends the experience and knowledge needed to pass. These include the following:
Possess at least one year of practical experience utilising AWS technology
Be able to manage AWS services for computing, networking, storage, and databases.
know about establishing security controls and compliance regulations.
Know how to install, manage, and run workloads on AWS.
Know how to use the AWS Management Console and Command Line Interface.
Be able to recognise technical specifications for an AWS-based application.
Know about AWS global infrastructure, networking, security services, and the AWS Well-Architected Framework.
Registering for the exam can be done by creating an account on the Amazon Web Services website. Prep for the exam with AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate on Coursera. This course teaches the skills and knowledge you need to succeed in an AWS solution architect career.
According to Glassdoor, the average base total pay for AWS solutions architects in India is ₹6,75,000 annually [1]. The specialised training required for AWS solutions architects increases the salary potential compared to general solutions architecture, which earns an average base pay of ₹35,40,310 per year [2].
Getting AWS solution architect associate certification is a great way to advance in cloud computing. The certification demonstrates the holder possesses the skills and knowledge necessary to design, deploy, and manage applications on Amazon Web Services.
AWS solution architect certification enables holders to:
Build a solid knowledge of cloud technology
Demonstrate commitment to your career path
Improve employability and salary
Expand your professional network
Develop skills that benefit your employer
You can choose from many different AWS certifications, each designed for a specific type of professional. For example, there are certifications for programmers, system administrators, security professionals, and data scientists. Each certification is for those with different experiences and goals and trains additional knowledge and competencies.
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner for beginners
AWS Certified Developer (Associate)
AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (Associate)
AWS Certified Data Analytics (Specialty)
AWS Certified Advanced Networking (Specialty)
AWS Certified Security (Specialty)
AWS Certified Database (Specialty)
AWS Certified Big Data (Specialty)
AWS Certified DevOps Engineer (Professional)
Here are a few things to consider when deciding whether an AWS solutions architect role suits you. Think about what kinds of tasks you enjoy doing. Do you like working with code? Do you like designing systems? If you answered yes to either of these questions, an AWS solution architect role might be a good fit.
Then, you can consider your skill set. Do you have experience working with AWS? Do you feel confident using the AWS console and CLI? If so, you likely have the skills to build toward an AWS solution architect role.
If you're ready to become an AWS solution architect, consider taking online courses or completing a Professional Certificate to learn skills and knowledge to build your cloud architecture career.
You can start with AWS Fundamentals Specialisation or AWS Cloud Solutions Architect Professional Certificate, offered by AWS on Coursera.
Glassdoor. “AWS Solutions Architect Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-aws-solutions-architect-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,29.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 22, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Solutions Architect Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-solutions-architect-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,25.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 22, 2024.
