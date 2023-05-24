Guide to CISM Certification

Wondering what a CISM certification is and if it’s right for you? This information security credential requires a combination of experience and expertise in safeguarding networks and systems from cybercrime. Learn more with our guide.
The Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification is designed for information security professionals with some existing experience and expertise. The certification is geared toward proving your skills in one or more of the following four areas:
Information security incident management
Information risk management
Information security governance
Information security programme development and management
There are more than 48,000 CISM-certified professionals worldwide, according to ISACA, the global association that offers the credential [1]. Indeed, an employment site, notes that CISM is one of the most in-demand certifications within the information security world. Whilst it takes some time and effort to earn, gaining the CISM credential could be an effective way to move your career forward, particularly if you’d like to pursue a leadership role in cybersecurity.
Let’s take a closer look at CISM certifications and their benefits to help you decide.
Earning a CISM certification may help demonstrate your proficiency in information security, advanced skills, and knowledge of how security fits into business goals. As a CISM-certified professional, you'll be able to design, implement, and manage an organisation's security network. You'll also be tasked with identifying possible threats and reducing damage in case of security breaches.
CISM certification is offered by ISACA, an association with more than 165,000 members in 188 countries [2]. For more than 50 years, ISACA has been helping information security and information technology professionals stay on top of all the latest changes in this fast-paced, ever-evolving technological landscape.
The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification is another in-demand certification offered by (ISC)², which provides registry and information management services for public records and data.
While both certifications are geared toward information security professionals, CISM also requires you to demonstrate that you grasp information security from a business and technical standpoint. If you're looking to work with leadership or advance your career to work in management, the CISM certification could be a good option.
CISSP certification requires you to demonstrate a technical understanding across a large list of security domains with some managerial responsibilities. You can pursue both certifications since they complement each other, but if you’re looking to advance to a management position, CISM is the one to earn first.
When you’re weighing your options, it helps to keep your eyes on the future and the potential benefits this certification offers. Here are some benefits of earning a CISM certification:
It puts you among a community of elite information security professionals.
This certification may be challenging to get, so it shows your commitment to your career in information security.
Increased job opportunities
Higher potential earning power
Cybercrime cost an estimated ₹57,20,463,81,521 in damages worldwide in 2022, according to Cyber Security Ventures [3]. The skyrocketing costs of cybercrime may drive steady demand for knowledgeable and skilled information security professionals. Cyber security Ventures also projects that the cybersecurity market will grow by 12 to 15 per cent through 2025, with increased cybersecurity spending from small businesses to huge enterprises to governments shoring up their defences against security breaches [4].
The job outlook varies depending on the role you’re in or are interested in pursuing.
The average salary of CISM holders in India is ₹26.2L. These professionals can earn ₹23L each year or as high as ₹50L [5]. A CISM certification can lead to a 42 percent higher salary, according to reports from ISACA [6].
If you have a combination of information security experience and expertise, and you want to shift from working in a team to leading one, CISM may be a good match. It's ANSI-accredited, which ensures that it meets international consistency and integrity standards.
Gaining this credential may improve your credibility, performance, and confidence when applying to roles like security consultant, security product manager, security auditor, and more. Before deciding if CISM is the right option, consider the benefits and drawbacks, which go beyond the increased job and earning potential.
|Pros
|Cons
|Your skills and expertise will be recognised around the world because CISM certification is ANSI-approved under ISO/IEC 17024:2012.
|It requires a minimum of five years of relevant work experience to qualify, unless you meet qualified substitutions.
|You'll have increased networking chances as you join a group of CISM-certified professionals.
|There are upfront and ongoing costs. In addition to an application and exam registration fee, you’ll also pay an annual maintenance fee [7].
|CISM merges IT auditing with information security as an independent function
You’ll need to meet five criteria to get certified, starting with passing the CISM certification exam. This test covers four topics:
Information security incident management
Information security programme development and management
Information risk management
Information security governance
The test is multiple-choice with 150 questions that you'll have four hours to complete. Your score will be voided if you don't meet the following four requirements. Additionally, you need to apply for certification within five years of passing the exam. Other criteria include:
Complying with ISACA's "Code of Professional Ethics," requiring you to maintain strict standards and your information systems proficiency
Completing 20 hours or more of continuing professional education every year and 120 hours or more within a three-year period [7]
Verification of your work experience from your employer. You need at least five years in the information security field, including three or more years in information security management, within five years of the day you pass your certification exam.
Submitting your CISM application and paying the application fee. ISACA will confirm all of your information before awarding you the certification.
Do I need a degree?
There’s no requirement from ISACA to have a degree, but having work experience in information security is a must. Many information security employers look for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science or an engineering discipline, ideally with a master’s degree in an appropriate field.
Some popular alternatives include attending an information security bootcamp or earning another certification, such as the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) credential, which is also issued by ISACA. This certification also requires a minimum of five years of work experience, passing an exam, and completing continuing education.
You need five or more years of work experience in information security. This experience must be from within the past 10 years before your application date to meet the requirements for certification. At least three of those years need to be in at least three job practice areas, with one or more in each. These areas include:
Information security management
Information risk management
Information security programme development
Information security governance
Several qualifying factors may reduce the amount of work experience required. For example, holding a CISA certification reduces it by two years, and each skill-based security certification, such as CBCP or GIAC, reduces it by one year.
There’s a reason CISM-certified professionals have high regard—they’re held to a stringent standard. You’ll have to adhere to proper conduct and keep up with the latest issues, techniques, and information security threats.
You'll have many opportunities to meet the requirements by attending corporate training, vendor sales presentations, and university classes. ISACA also hosts professional education meetings and activities that can go toward the continuing education requirement. You can also self-study courses that provide a completion certificate with the number of CPE hours earned for each course.
If you’re ready to get started in a cybersecurity career, consider enrolling in the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn how to use job essential tools like Splunk, Chronicle, playbook, and more. This program is designed to help individuals with no previous experience find their first job in the cybersecurity field, all at their own pace.
