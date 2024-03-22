Your Guide to Coding Bootcamps: Benefits, Careers, and More

Whether you’re starting your coding career or want to expand your skill set, coding bootcamps offer a quick, intensive way to learn what you need to know. Find out how coding bootcamps online can fit into your career path and the cost and duration.
Participating in a coding bootcamp can help you discover or advance career opportunities in the technological field. These online and in-person programmes offer opportunities to develop and grow your coding skills. Whether your career plans include software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, or other jobs in the technology field, exploring what coding bootcamps offer and how they can help you reach your goals may be helpful. Understanding the benefits of coding bootcamps is just the beginning.
After attending a coding bootcamp, you could enter a career with up to 70 percent higher salaries than you might get without training [1]. You may become qualified for a spectrum of jobs within the tech field, many of which boast a competitive pay rate.
For example, according to Payscale, in India, software developers earn an annual pay of ₹6,08,315 [2]. As an added advantage, you can attend almost any coding bootcamp for less money than earning a college degree.
Building an in-demand skill set can open opportunities for increased salary rates and new employment opportunities. For example, demand for user experience (UX) designers continues to grow as more businesses see value in connecting with customers. Attending a UX software design bootcamp may help you develop skills in visual design, accessibility, and designing for augmented and virtual reality that can make you more marketable in the job market.
Other in-demand skills include individual programming languages like JavaScript, Python, HTML, and C#. Adobe developer certifications, known as ACE, are specifically designed for Adobe's platforms, and tools like LiveCycle and Flex are also commonplace.
If you are considering a bootcamp to gain experience in a particular field, it also opens employment opportunities. The following list details some of the more common jobs you may be able to get after you finish a bootcamp:
Application developer: Design, test, and troubleshoot applications for mobile devices
Back-end developer: Build and maintain databases and servers that support websites
Full-stack developer: Create and maintain websites and applications
Junior developer: Work alongside senior developers to design and troubleshoot software
Software engineer: Create applications, systems, and other types of software
Technical support specialist: Assist with installing and troubleshooting software and hardware
User experience designer: Create and assess applications and websites with the end user in mind
User interface designer: Create digital products the customer finds attractive and easy to use
Web developer: Create websites and web applications
To choose a coding bootcamp, consider the learning format you prefer, the skills you want to learn, and how much time and money you can spend. The more you know about your needs and preferences as a learner and job seeker, the better prepared you can be to make an informed and researched decision. You can use the following factors as a starting point for your search.
Both in-person and online bootcamps have their merits, so you can choose based on your comfort level with either environment. Online coding bootcamps function much like other online classes or programmes, which you may already have experience with due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This format may be more accessible to you if you have a busier lifestyle or no mode of transportation. If you prefer an interactive learning environment with face-to-face support from the instructor and your classmates, consider an in-person bootcamp.
It is essential to consider what you want to gain from it and whether the bootcamp's curriculum offers what you want. You may have a specific skill you want to learn for enjoyment or to develop a skill to advance your career. Chances are you can find many bootcamps focusing on a particular aspect of the broader “tech career” spectrum. To focus your search, you may find it helpful to browse the websites of tech companies to identify their requirements for employment and include them as keywords in your inquiry.
The demands of your schedule will be important to consider for long-term planning, so it will be helpful to learn the duration of any potential bootcamp candidate early on. You must fit the scheduled sessions into your schedule to complete the bootcamp successfully. Full-time bootcamps typically run for several months, while part-time programmes may run longer overall. The programme’s website will likely display the dates and times of classes in addition to the required time commitment. You can simplify and speed up your search by eliminating bootcamps that won't fit your schedule.
What you can expect to pay for attending bootcamps in India varies. For example, Geekskool in Bangalore is free [3], and Thinkful offers a tuition refund to those not hired for a qualifying position within six months of graduation [4]. The 10X Academy costs approximately ₹25,000, with various payment plans available [5].
Many factors determine the cost, and many coding bootcamps offer tuition assistance or payment plans.
Admission requirements can vary from one bootcamp to another, as some accept students from all skill levels, and others are open to experienced coders. For example, you will likely need to graduate from higher secondary school before you can attend a coding bootcamp. Some programmes may require an interview or test to prove your maths and English proficiency or technical skills. The bootcamp provider's website should list the specific requirements and may offer introductory courses to help you prepare.
Some of the more common coding bootcamps and certificates can be helpful starting points for your search. If these bootcamps' content fits your plans, consider them and look closer. They also offer an overview of the skills you can develop through a bootcamp.
Google's IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate may be beneficial if information technology is your preferred field. As you work towards this six-course certificate, you can study topics like how to program with Python, use Git, and solve problems with IT automation. The programme includes an applied learning project that gives you hands-on coding experience.
The BrainStation Web Development Bootcamp Online is a three-month programme that leads to a BrainStation Web Development diploma [6]. You have opportunities to work with well-known programs like HTML and JavaScript to develop websites. As a bonus, the provider may allow you to pay your tuition in installments and offer some scholarships to students.
Suppose you are a prospective code builder looking for a career in internet-based gaming, media, or higher-end internet utility areas. In that case, consider this complementary assortment of certification exams and credentials. The ACE for Builders credentials focuses on this company’s web applications, such as ColdFusion and the Creative Cloud line, which remain in demand despite the end of Adobe Flash. Each certification exam has a downloadable guide, a credential management system, a list of recommended training to help you study before taking the test, and a link to Adobe’s course catalogue.
Flatiron Schools offers an award-winning software engineering bootcamp for front-end and back-end development. Topics include using Rails, HTML, CSS, and more to build apps and webpages. The programme takes as little as 15 weeks to complete and is available in online and in-person formats with part-time and full-time options.
The virtual Scrum Master Bootcamp Berteig offers is an instructor-led, hands-on course that you can complete in two days. The practice sessions are broken up into sets of three Scrum techniques and include lessons on visibility and creating retrospectives. A particularly entertaining hands-on experience towards the end of the programme allows you to build a comic book. If small-business entrepreneurship is your goal, you may find this programme and its focus on creating adaptive product teams helpful.
Coding bootcamps may be suitable if you want to start a new career quickly without taking four years to earn a bachelor's degree or want to expand your skill set. You can participate in a bootcamp without quitting your current job or ignoring your studies if you are an employee or still in school. If you can find a bootcamp that offers the skills you want to learn and fits into your schedule, you can land a new job in a field that interests you.
If you're new to coding, gaining practice and building your programming languages and computing knowledge can be helpful. Check out Fundamentals of Computing or Python for Everyone to learn more. Alternatively, you should jump right in with a Professional Certificate like the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate course that does not require previous coding experience or a degree.
