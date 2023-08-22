Your Guide to Data Science Certifications in 2024

Do you need a data science certification to succeed as a data scientist? Here’s everything you need to know about data science certifications in 2024.
Big data is becoming increasingly prevalent among companies of all sizes. The result has created a huge need for data scientists who use tools to create the processes and algorithms that make it possible for data analysts to make sense of all the information coming in.
To become a data scientist, or to get any job in data science, getting a data science certification is a good idea. A certification (or certificate) can provide you with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed as a data scientist.
A career as a data scientist consistently ranks among the top-paying jobs in India. It appeared in first place on Naukri's list of highest-paying IT jobs, with an average salary of ₹10.5L [1]. The World Economic Forum’s 2020 Future of Jobs Report lists data analysts and scientists as number one for increasing industry demand [2].
Read on to learn whether a data science certification is worth it, how to choose one, and a few programmes to choose from.
Certifications and certificates are different, though they sound similar. Certificates, such as Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate, provide learning material and prove that an individual has completed a training or educational course. Certifications, such as those obtained through DASCA, are globally recognised credential programmes that involve taking and passing a standardised exam.
Further, data science differs from data analytics in that data analysts make sense of existing data, whilst data scientists develop new processes and systems to capture and organise the data for analysts. Data science certificates provide learners with distinct skills such as Python and SQL, data analysis, data visualisation, and the ability to build machine learning models.
You might be wondering whether certification is necessary to get a job in data science. The truth is that if you’re looking for a credential to add to your resume, then a professional certificate will not necessarily land you that coveted job. But you need the skills often gained by completing a certification programme.
Data scientists need to know statistical analysis and computing, machine learning, data analysis, data visualisation, mathematics, and programming. On top of that, they are more likely to be hired if they are familiar with the tools and libraries a data scientist uses daily.
Certificates can help you learn these skills in a comprehensive, logical fashion.
In job interviews, you’ll be asked questions that test your skills and how well you can communicate how you would solve problems or build predictive analytics models.
Traditionally, data scientists have at least a bachelor's degree, and most pursue a postgraduate degree. However, there are other paths to a career in data science. Increasingly, especially in the technology industry, it is possible to jump into a data scientist role with enough hands-on experience and skills, even if you don’t have a formal degree.
Once you’ve determined that pursuing a data science certification is right for you, here’s how to find the right one.
You’ll want to consider things like:
Skills learned: What skills will I learn? Does this programme consist of more hands-on applied learning, or is it more theoretical? Are these skills aligned to a specific career pathway, industry, or tool?
Cost: How much does it cost? Is it worth it for me at this point in my career?
Qualifications or requirements: What do I need to enrol in this programme? Do I need a bachelor’s degree?
Time: How long is the programme? Is it flexible? Is it online or in-person?
Reviews: What do people rate the programme? What is the overall score? Do reviewers think the certification is worthwhilst?
These questions guide your search for the data science certification that aligns with your career goals.
These are a few of the top-rated data science certificate programmes that Coursera offers.
Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate is a flexible online course that prepares learners for entry-level data analytics positions. These roles are needed in industries as wide-ranging as technology, retail, banking, agriculture, and government. Through eight courses that take approximately six months to complete, students gain an understanding of the practices and processes a junior or associate data analyst needs to know.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 USD per month (around ₹3,225) by subscription on Coursera.
Google Cloud’s specialisation From Data to Insights with Google Cloud, is a flexible, accelerated online course that teaches learners how to derive insights through data analysis and visualisation specifically with Google Cloud. The programme consists of four courses that cover data loading, querying, schema modelling, optimising performance, and query pricing. It can be completed in five months or less.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 USD per month (around ₹3,225) by subscription on Coursera.
The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a flexible online course that prepares those without experience for entry-level data scientist positions. Through 10 courses that take approximately 11 months to complete, learners develop an understanding of data science methodology and skills through hands-on projects like predicting housing prices, random album generator, and best classifier model. According to survey results, 28 per cent of learners started a new career after completing this specialisation.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 USD per month (around ₹3,225) by subscription on Coursera.
The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate gave me a lot of confidence. I never saw myself as a computer person, but the program has you do all these complicated-seeming things like working in the Cloud and connecting to APIs, and it was so cool to me, to see how easy Watson Studio actually was to use, and how much you could do on it.
— Sam B.
IBM’s Introduction to Data Science Specialisation is a shorter, beginner-friendly version of the Data Science Professional Certificate. It omits the courses that dive into data analysis, data visualisation, and machine learning with Python, but covers the tools, methodology, and SQL knowledge. This can be a good option if you want the basics.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs $39 USD per month (around ₹3,225) by subscription on Coursera.
The Data Science Graduate Certificate from the University of Colorado Boulder differs from the other four professional certificates companies offer. This programme is a pathway toward obtaining a master's in data science. Over the course of six to nine months, this certificate requires taking 12 credits, during which learners will gain interdisciplinary skills in data science, statistical analysis, data mining, and machine learning that will prepare them for a data science career.
Requirements: There are no formal prerequisites, but you are recommended to have prior knowledge of basic mathematics (calculus and linear algebra) and computer programming (Python and R).
Cost: The certificate requires 12 credits, each of which is $525 USD (about ₹43,430) for a total of $6,300 USD (about ₹5,21,175).
