Ethical Hacker Salary Guide: India 2024

Ethical hacker salaries reflect your know-how in cyber security, programming, networks, and more. Certifications and experience can boost salary too.
The typical ethical hacker salary in India is ₹51,230 per month, according to Glassdoor [1]. Pay scale, which lists an annual salary for certified ethical hackers in India, puts the average at ₹517,569 per year [2]. Generally, how much you earn will depend on several factors. This article rounds up top employer considerations including your education, relevant skills, and whether you have related certifications.
Read more: What Is Ethical Hacking?
Ethical hackers are the white hats in cyber security. They help safeguard government agencies, defence departments, and business networks from new viruses, malware, ransomware, and more using the same skills hackers employ to gain unauthorised access.
There is great demand for ethical hackers in India, which typically drives the salary higher for everyone. At the same time, you may see a pay increase or more opportunity for advancement based on your education, skills, and certifications.
A bachelor’s degree is the typical minimum expectation of an ethical hacker. You might study information security, network infrastructures, or computer science. You could also pursue a master’s degree in dev ops, information systems, or another related field to expand your expertise and gain salary negotiation leverage.
As an ethical hacker, you’ll be expected to have skills in core technical areas. For example, the EC-Council Cybersecurity Exchange’s well-regarded Certified Ethical Hacker Certification focuses on the following nine areas [3]:
Information security and ethical hacking
Reconnaissance techniques
System hacking phases and attack techniques
Network and perimeter hacking
Web application hacking
Wireless network hacking
Mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and operational technology (OT) hacking
Cloud computing
Cryptography
Yet technical skills aren’t the only thing that will recommend you to an employer. In addition to your technological expertise, employers typically look for strategic thinkers who can be creative problem solvers. You’ll also need to have analytical and critical reasoning skills and be trustworthy.
Employers typically also want you to be able to communicate effectively (in writing and verbally). Since the cybersecurity environment is a complex one, it will help if you can convey technical concepts without relying on dense jargon.
The EC-Council offers a Certified Ethical Hacker qualification, giving you exposure to over 500 unique attack techniques. This certification’s hands-on scenario-based learning is highly respected.
Other popular certifications include:
CompTIA Security+ covers a broad range of knowledge about troubleshooting and problem-solving a variety of issues, including networking, mobile devices, and security.
Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is offered by (ISC)² and demonstrates your proficiency in designing, implementing, and managing cyber security programmes.
Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) is offered by ISACA and is designed to prove your expertise in IS/IT auditing, control, and security.
There are many roles you can pursue as part of your cybersecurity career. Here are a few different job titles to consider, along with their median base annual salaries, according to Glassdoor (April 2023):
Computer forensic analyst: ₹ 8,18,195 [4]
Cybersecurity analyst: ₹ 5,04,622 [5]
Penetration tester: ₹ 5,00,000 [6]
Cybersecurity consultant: ₹8,75,000 [7]
Security engineer: ₹ 8,31,326 [8]
Prepare to launch your career in cybersecurity with the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn to identify common risks, threats, and vulnerabilities, as well as techniques to mitigate them, at your own pace from almost anywhere with an internet connection.
Glassdoor. “Ethical hacker salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/ethical-hacker-salary-SRCH_KO0,14.htm/.” Accessed April 13, 2023.
Payscale. “Average ethical hacker salary in India, https://www.payscale.com/research/IN/Job=Ethical_Hacker/Salary/.” Accessed April 13, 2023.
EC-Council. "Understanding the Skills Needed to Become an Ethical Hacker, https://www.eccouncil.org/cybersecurity-exchange/ethical-hacking/skills-needed-to-become-ethical-hacker/." Accessed April 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Computer forensic analyst salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-computer-forensic-analyst-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,31.htm?clickSource=searchBtn/.” Accessed April 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Cybersecurity analyst salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-cybersecurity-analyst-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,27.htm?clickSource=searchBtn/.” Accessed April 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Penetration tester salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-penetration-tester-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,24.htm?clickSource=searchBtn/.” Accessed April 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Cyber Security consultant, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/cybersecurity-consultant-salary-SRCH_KO0,24.htm?clickSource=searchBtn/.” Accessed April 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Security engineer, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-security-engineer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,23.htm?clickSource=searchBtn/.” Accessed April 13, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.