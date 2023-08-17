Machine Learning Engineer Salary: How Much Can You Make?

Explore machine learning engineer salary potential across India and find out what you can expect to earn based on location, level of experience, and job role.
Machine learning (ML) engineers research, design, and develop critical artificial intelligence on data science teams.
Whether they’re working on computer vision with deep learning or creating algorithms to make real-time stock predictions in milliseconds, machine learning engineers are in high demand in many industries worldwide. And they’re well-compensated for their in-depth knowledge and unique machine learning skill set, as a result.
In this article, you’ll learn the average salary a machine learning engineer can expect to earn in India and find out how it can vary by experience and location. You’ll also learn about the overall job outlook for machine learning engineers and the top sectors hiring them today. Finally, you’ll find steps to start working toward your career as a machine learning engineer—whether you’re a novice or an experienced professional.
Many factors, such as experience, industry, and geographic location, impact the average salary of a machine learning engineer. However, according to various salary aggregate sites, the average salary for a machine learning engineer ranges from ₹7L to ₹9L.
|Payscale
|AmbitionBox
|Indeed
|Glassdoor
|₹7,32,927
|₹6.9L
|₹8,40,995
|₹9L
Whatever the salary, machine learning engineers can expect to make much more than the median salary in India, which is ₹3,87,500 [1].
Experience has a big impact on what machine learning engineers can expect to make. Generally, the more experience a machine learning engineer has, the more they can expect to make in their role. According to Glassdoor, the experience breaks down as follows [2]:
2-4 years: ₹6-14L
5-7 years: ₹14-39L
8+ years: ₹30-47L
Those in more senior positions can typically expect to make even more. For example, according to Glassdoor, the average annual salary that a senior machine learning engineer makes is ₹18L across all years of experience [3].
As data becomes increasingly more valuable, so do machine learning engineers capable of manipulating it with artificial intelligence. As a result, there are many industries where machine learning engineers can expect to find work. Here are the top five sectors, according to AI magazine [4]:
Healthcare
Transportation
Finance
Agriculture
Cybersecurity
Salaries for related job titles
Machine learning engineer isn’t the only game in town for those with the required skill set. According to Glassdoor, here’s how other similar jobs’ salaries stack up:
Software engineer – machine learning: ₹11L
Research engineer: ₹8,48,900
Machine learning research scientist: ₹7,50,000
Machine learning scientist: ₹4,72,851
Typically, salaries vary from region to region. Every location has its own cost of living and market competition, which inevitably impacts a machine learning engineer's salary.
Here are the average salaries for machine learning engineers across the country –– courtesy of Glassdoor:
|City
|Average base salary (Glassdoor)
|New Delhi
|₹9,60,786
|Mumbai
|₹8,66,710
|Kolkata
|₹8,48,313
|Hyderabad
|₹11L
|Jaipur
|₹3,33,193
|Chennai
|₹7,23,071
|Bangalore
|₹10L
|Pune
|₹6,49,226
|Kochi
|₹6,00,000
The job outlook for machine learning engineers is positive. According to Analytics Insight, India is one of the best countries for machine learning engineers, thanks to investment from the government [5]. In 2021, meanwhile, Indeed ranked machine learning as the fourth highest-paid job in India [6].
