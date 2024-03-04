What Is a Physician Assistant? And How to Become One?

Physician assistants (PAs), also called physician associates, support doctors and physicians. Learn what you need to do to become a physician assistant, including how to get into a physician assistant programme and other essential information.
The physician assistant profession in India began as an experiment in Chennai in 1992 and has quickly grown into a thriving profession. The Indian Association of Physician Assistants (IAPA) increased its popularity. Ten universities collaborate with more than 47 institutions to provide PA programmes nationwide [1].
You can learn more about what physician assistants do and how to get into physician assistant school and complete your training so you can get started with this exciting healthcare career.
Physician assistants work with patients in doctors' offices, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other medical settings where a physician may work. While they must do their job in collaboration with a doctor, they often serve as primary care providers in their own right. Typical duties include:
Taking a patient's medical history
Ordering diagnostic tests
Interpreting test results
Performing physical exams
Diagnosing injuries, illnesses, and health conditions
Prescribing treatments and medications
Educating patients on topics like disease prevention and management and healthy lifestyle choices
Performing some procedures
Assisting physicians with surgery
Making hospital rounds
Because the physician assistant's job is so versatile and essential to the healthcare industry, they practice in various specialisations, working alongside physicians to provide patient care in multiple settings. Some allow for more autonomy, and some offer higher pay rates. Some common specialties include internal medicine, radiology, dermatology, pediatrics, cardiology, anesthesia, family medicine, and surgery.
The job outlook for physician assistants is promising, with staffing shortages, high turnover rates, and the number of physicians working overseas driving continued demand.
Does becoming a physician assistant sound like the right career path for you? These seven tips will guide you in the right direction.
Formal education is one of many things you need to become a physician assistant. You'll need the right people skills and personality for the job. Before you start on your path, consider whether you are:
Compassionate: Many of your patients and their loved ones will be distressed. You must be empathetic to their feelings.
A good communicator: You must clearly explain diagnoses, treatments, procedures, and complicated medical terms to patients, but it's also important to listen to what your patients say and show that you're taking it all in.
Sensitive: No matter the healthcare environment you choose to work in, you'll face sensitive topics daily and must be tactful and maintain confidentiality.
A hard worker: Physician assistants may work long hours, especially when they begin their careers. You must be dependable and willing to step up when others can't.
Critical thinker: When you are in charge of a patient's care plan, you must be able to think on your feet, consider all symptoms, and evaluate all potential treatments. Being a good problem solver is a must.
Flexible: You never know what type of patient will walk through the door. If you work in emergency medicine or urgent care, your patients might seek treatment for an extensive range of problems—from having a cold to being a stroke victim—primarily because you work in emergency medicine or urgent care. It's critical to be mentally prepared to work under pressure.
Willing to work with a team: Physician assistants collaborate with doctors, though they may not be under direct supervision. However, they still work with a team of nurses, CNAs (certified nursing assistants), therapists, pharmacists, social workers, and other healthcare providers.
Before you enter physician assistant training, you'll need a strong background in bioscience. You can start taking science courses as early as secondary school. To become a PA, one must pass Class 12 in the Science stream, complete graduation in Biology, Chemistry, or Pharma, and clear postgraduation in science and medical courses mentioned earlier. Some practical classes for your chosen career may include:
Anatomy and physiology
Biology
Chemistry
Biochemistry
Physics
Organic chemistry
Genetics
Microbiology
You can also take calculus, algebra, and statistics to enhance your maths skills. Communication skills and technical writing courses will improve your communication abilities. Meanwhile, psychology and sociology can help you better understand your patients’ lives.
Most PA training programmes require a first degree in a science-related field. You may also opt to pursue Master of Physician Associate Studies programmes, which integrate bachelor’s and master’s degrees or a postgraduate diploma for those who already have a degree.
Once you have all of your prerequisites—a background in science, a bachelor's degree, and preferably some health care experience—you can apply to a PA programme. More than 40 different programmes are available throughout the country, each with unique requirements, and many require an entrance exam and an entrance interview.
If a school considers admitting you, the first step will be an interview. This allows you to demonstrate why you’re a good fit for the position and highlight your experience providing hands-on care in a medical or non-medical setting.
Be ready to explain who you are, what you're good at, what you love to do, and what you want to do. Make it clear that you understand the role of a PA and communicate why you want entry into this specific programme.
Once you're accepted, prepare to study and work hard. PA training programmes also include clinical rotations within various specialties, emphasising primary care.
If you're considering becoming a physician assistant, you can get a taste of the field by exploring coursework in science or anatomy. On Coursera, you'll find online courses geared toward healthcare careers offered by some of the top universities in the world, like the Anatomy Specialisation from the University of Michigan or on Trauma Emergencies and Care from the University of Colorado.
According to Glassdoor, in India, physician associates make an average salary of ₹4,56,500 per year 2.
If you want to join a specific speciality after becoming a PA, you may need to take more courses or pursue certification. As of November 2022, India had no licensing exam or national registry. Continuing education is an individual’s independent responsibility.
Becoming a physician assistant can allow you to help others and contribute to the well-being of your community. PAs can focus more on direct care with patients than doctors, which can be very rewarding. Many people also choose to become a PA instead of a physician because it has fewer educational requirements. Competitive salaries and job security are also benefits of the job.
The health profession continues experiencing unprecedented staff shortages, increasing the need for PAs across India in affluent and impoverished areas. Some PAs train to run their own clinics in rural areas. The Indian Association of Physician Assistants (IAPA) strives to continue advancing the career field and supporting ongoing excellence.
