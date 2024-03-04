Project Management Career Overview: Resources for Your PM Journey

Take a 360-degree look at project management with these tips, guides, and resources.

Project management can be a rewarding career. According to Glassdoor in India, a project manager’s average pay (salary and other compensation, including cash bonuses, profit sharing, and commission) in India is ₹1,700,000. You may find diverse opportunities with companies across industries hiring project managers—including construction, technology, and social media.    

As you research and consider this career path, it’s important to understand what project management entails, including the skills you need to become a project manager. It’s also helpful to familiarise yourself with the typical career paths and areas of specialisation, the tools project managers need to succeed, and how to get a job in project management. 

We’ve put together this project management career overview guide to make it easier to forge your path. Bookmark this page to refer to throughout your project management journey. 

Project management overview 

To gain a general understanding of project management, explore these resources: 

Essential project management skills and concepts 

A career in project management will call on you to use various skills, understand key concepts, and be familiar with different project management methodologies. Explore the resources below to prepare for your next step:   

Project management certifications

For most project management positions, employers prefer candidates with a Professional Certificate. The resources in this section cover different certifications for project managers:  

Career planning

Setting clear goals for your career can make it easier to land a job you love and live the life you want. Use these resources to plan your career: 

Project manager job search resources

Glassdoor in India has over 5,000 project manager job listings in India as of February 2024. As you begin your job search, use these tools to prepare for job applications, interviews, and more: 

Explore project management with Coursera

Taking online courses can be a great way to build skills and explore project management career options. Check out these options:

