What Is Relationship Management? And Why Do Businesses Use It?

Relationship management, also called customer relationship management (CRM), refers to a business’s process of managing and optimising interactions with its customers: past, present, and future. You can manage customer relationships through direct interactions and CRM software like Salesforce or Hubspot.
Relationship management encompasses several aspects of business operations, including:
Activities around selling products and services, such as guiding customers through the sales process
Service-related activities, such as helping customers use products and answering their questions
Data analysis to study large amounts of customer data from different channels
Forecasts of future sales growth
A solid approach to relationship management creates the ability to:
Observe customers as they mature through the buyer’s journey.
Segment customers according to their behaviours and spending habits.
Create a customer-centric culture in your organisation.
Value customers for the relationships you can build with them.
Meet customers’ needs more effectively.
Increase customer satisfaction.
Retain customers.
Drive sales.
Automate sales (when using CRM software).
CRM as a concept originated in the 1970s with the storage of customer satisfaction data in mainframe systems and spreadsheets. In the 1990s, different software systems emerged to scale and automate sales. It is thought that United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s (FDR) campaign manager, James Farley, created a precursor to modern-day CRM by developing what’s called the 'Farley File', detailing personal and political facts about people that FDR was scheduled to meet. FDR reviewed the file before every meeting to recall details and create rapport.
As you learn more about relationship management and consider CRM tools, you might find it helpful to look at some examples of companies with effective CRM practices:
Wells Fargo
Responsible for managing over USD 1.9 trillion in assets.
Uses a CRM platform to manage services, banking, mortgages, investing, credit cards, etc.
Automates workflows and optimised platforms, thus saving over 5,600,000 hours of extra work.
Bespoke Collection
Four wine brands known for unique and elegant customer experiences.
Uses a CRM platform to personalise email messages after customers make a purchase.
Spends time understanding the customers’ behaviours and buying habits.
Increases customer retention, referrals, and order value.
Activision
Video game brand behind popular games
Offers engaging post-purchase customer experiences.
Monitors social media conversations about their products and follows up with potential customers.
Has decreased annual customer service operating expenses by 25 percent.
According to Statista, revenue in the CRM software segment is projected to reach over 199 billion USD by 2027 [1].
A relationship manager manages the process of building relationships with customers and clients.
Their duties might include:
Meeting with prospective clients to present new products
Identifying ways to enhance the company’s communication strategy
Communicating with other teams within the company to improve customer experience
Offering existing clients advice and assistance with products
Keeping customers and clients engaged
Resolving customer complaints and issues
Keeping the sales team informed of new opportunities
Analysing competitors’ CRM strategies to identify ways to outperform them
Helping the company maintain a positive reputation
Overseeing the use of CRM software to manage customer information, track communications, and segment customers
To pursue employment as a relationship manager, you may need a bachelor’s degree in business administration (BBA) or a postgraduate degree in business administration or a related field. Experience in customer service or sales is a plus, as you may work directly with customers and clients as a relationship manager.
According to Salary Expert, India's average relationship manager salary is ₹20,59,895 per year or ₹990.33 per hour as of March 2024. Entry-level positions start at ₹14,85,276 per year, and experienced workers make up to ₹25,89,658 per year [2].
A key element of customer relationship management is to step out of a sales-first, transactional way of doing business and into a relational approach. Whether you are seeking employment as a relationship manager or want to take a more customer-centric approach to your own business, there are several strategies you can use to cultivate meaningful relationships with customers.
Understanding your goals (or those of an employer) can make it easier to design an effective CRM strategy, including the tactics, tasks, and technologies needed to meet those goals. CRM goal examples include retaining more customers, shortening the sales cycle, increasing sales, and decreasing customer acquisition costs.
This step can offer insights into which strategies are working well and which need improvement. Find out how the company:
Stores, organises and analyses customer data
Communicates with customers, from before to after a purchase
Schedules and assigns tasks among team members
Automates tasks
Once you know how the company currently operates its CRM, the next step is to look for areas within the CRM system to improve. For example, you may find communication breakdowns after customers purchase, leaving them feeling unsupported or disengaged with the brand. Or, you may find that customer data isn’t being leveraged.
Improvement measures might include:
Gathering more detailed feedback from customers to discover better ways to serve them
Segmenting customers with more precision
Monitoring social media mentions of the brand
Automating more tasks
Based on the goals and opportunities for improvement, create a CRM strategy that includes all the tactics, tasks, and technologies you’ll need to implement. Use the following as a starter list:
A breakdown of the sales pipeline
How you’ll personalise customers’ experience at every stage of their journey
The metrics you’ll be tracking, such as conversion rates and the number of email opens
New customer data that you’ll be collecting and how you’ll be labelling it
The CRM tools you’ll be using
The specific tasks that team members will be assigned
