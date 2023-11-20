What Is Sales Management: Definition, Scope, Objectives, Careers

Find out what sales management is and what you'll do as a sales manager. Learn about sales management responsibilities and the use of sales management software.
Sales management is the management of activities and processes relating to effectively planning, coordinating, implementing, controlling, and evaluating an organisation's sales performance. Sales management is a core business process in most organisations. Sales managers and those in related roles support a company’s revenue generation and profits.
Effective sales management requires a thorough understanding of the sales process and how you can employ different techniques to drive sales. By carefully analysing key performance indicators (KPIs), optimising your selling approach, and enhancing your team with the right competencies and tools to succeed, you can turn your sales department into a profit-generating department.
Sales management is the process of leading, motivating, and influencing people to achieve sales objectives. The sales manager manages the entire sales cycle, including forecasting and budgeting sales revenue, recruitment, selection of sales personnel, and ensuring everyone receives proper training and performance evaluations.
While some selling forms are about maximising sales volume (numbers), others are driving revenue through high-value accounts. Some sales jobs have a short sales cycle completed over the phone, whilst others have sales processes that take months or even years. Each type of sale involves different skills and activities, so finding your niche is essential.
B2C sales management: Business-to-consumer (B2C) sales involve selling goods and services directly to consumers. B2C sales often drive leads from aggressive marketing strategies.
B2B sales management: Business-to-business (B2B) sales involve selling goods and services directly to other businesses. B2B sales tend to involve higher-value products with longer sales cycles.
Enterprise sales management: Enterprise sales involve selling complex goods or services directly to large companies. Companies that sell enterprise solutions may have multiple teams for different aspects of the deal, such as sales engineers and inside and outside sales teams.
SaaS sales management: Software as a service (SaaS) companies sell software or applications over the web, usually by subscription. Inside sales teams, who contact potential customers by phone or email and close the deal remotely, often sell SaaS products.
Different situations and types of sales benefit from different sales manager styles. Academic research frequently discusses the possibility that personality may make a person more inclined to a specific sales management or leadership style. Take a look at four sales manager styles.
Directive. The directive style is a management style that focuses on giving orders, assigning tasks, and strictly monitoring the sales team's progress. It can prove effective when you set clear expectations. It can also create a rigid environment, so you must encourage creativity and critical thinking. The military uses directive management.
Participative. The participative style of management is the opposite of the directive style. As a participative sales manager, you’re collaborative, focusing on achieving consensus and involving the entire team in decision-making. This encourages engagement and improves morale, but you must ensure that decision-making remains fast and you clarify roles and responsibilities.
Coaching. Coaching managers support their sales team members through every step, from prospecting to closing deals. You’ll work hard to understand each rep's strengths and weaknesses so that you can provide individual support and guidance to each salesperson.
Supportive. A supportive manager is always there for their team members, offering advice and encouragement. As a supportive manager, you’re approachable, relatable, and friendly. If you adopt this style, you’ll need to ensure everyone is accountable for their performance and the expectations are clearly defined.
You’re responsible for the sales team's success as a sales manager. You’ll perform different tasks, including:
Recruiting: You hire and onboard new salespeople as your team grows.
Training: You’re responsible for ensuring your salespeople deliver the best possible customer experience and meet their sales targets. This means identifying training gaps, modelling good sales behaviours, training, coaching, and mentoring.
Shadowing: To get to know your salespeople and their interactions with customers, you need to be out in the field with them, on calls, and learn how their behaviours map onto their results on key performance indicators (KPIs).
Meetings and aligning teams with objectives: As a sales manager, you’ll facilitate communication between your sales team, support teams, and executive leadership. You’ll also set objectives and key results (KPIs) for the sales team and ensure goals are communicated clearly and hit regularly.
Forecasting and reporting: You need to report on sales performance while keeping an eye on long-term growth projections—both can inform strategic decisions about your team's and your company's future direction.
KPI management: You need to align your entire team around key metrics so they know what day-to-day expectations are and what it takes to succeed over time. You’ll break goals into key performance indicators and KPIs into model behaviours that lead to success.
A sales manager’s responsibility is to set long-term goals and objectives for their team. By understanding how sales objectives fit into the organisation, you’ll better understand the big picture and can communicate better with senior management. Some of the main goals of sales management include:
Revenue generation
Increased sales volume
Sustained profits
Sales department growth
Market leadership
Prospect conversions
Motivating the sales force
You’ll need a solid sales strategy to have a successful sales team. Here are some sales management tactics that shape an effective sales department.
People typically want to achieve their best every day, but the reality is that we all have good and bad days at work. When setting sales targets for your team, ensure you include an element of flexibility. Realistic targets should be achievable but challenging.
Once you have set realistic team goals, find the right people for your team. You must find motivated and enthusiastic people who like and appreciate your products or services. If you can find people who are genuinely interested in what they’re selling, this will make your job much easier. Good salespeople are resilient, empathic, enthusiastic, confident, and adaptable. A competency-based recruitment framework can increase the effectiveness of your recruitment process.
Sales training has to be a consistent part of your strategy. If you’re unsure what to train your team on, look back at the last six months of sales reports and identify trends in customer buying behaviour and objections. Analyse the behaviours and performance of individual salespeople and the team. Complete a skills gap analysis. Use this information to create new sales training to plug competency gaps, overcome customer objections, model effective behaviours, and close more deals.
Rewarding your sales team for achieving their goals is a highly effective way to motivate them. If they know you’ll compensate them for results, they’ll be more motivated to do what it takes to get them. You must understand what motivates your team members and build fair, equitable, and compelling sales incentives. Alternatively, you could ask them to pick their rewards.
To measure progress, ensure you track all key metrics related to your team’s performance. This includes quota attainment, average deal size, close rates, average call times, and pipeline velocity. This data informs you where your salespeople need more coaching or other resources to help them succeed.
A sales management system is usually software that facilitates effective sales workflow. The software helps users manage sales, monitor performance, streamline processes, and track results. A sales management system adds predictability and forecasting capacity, ensuring your sales department process is repeatable and measurable.
Think of a sales management system as an evolution of traditional customer relationship management (CRM). It can manage sales-related data and flow for your team and includes pipeline management, lead generation, and workflow automation. Here are more details about what you can do with a sales management system.
A detailed view of customer history: Access a total picture of all customer interactions–including phone call details, emails, and marketing messages. This is invaluable for improving your team's sales activity.
Automated workflow and reduced admin: An effective sales management system lets you automate repetitive tasks, like scheduling follow-up calls or sending form emails after meetings. This frees time to focus on high-priority tasks requiring human input, like negotiating with key leads or closing the most valuable deals.
Analytics and reporting: A sales management system provides the visibility needed to make informed decisions. You can review past, present, and pipeline data to determine what works and where you need to deploy resources to improve performance. This data can inform marketing, recruitment, training, product development, and other company facets.
Data consolidation: A sales management system can combine customer data from multiple sources into one place. This allows companies to handle their customer relationships better, creating opportunities for cross-selling or upselling. Driving revenue and profit requires knowing as much about customers as possible.
Improved forecasting: Not only does a sales management system provide a clear view of the past and present, but it also provides insight into the future. You can use historical data to forecast trends, identify opportunities, and set goals.
Your team will have different needs and preferences. When you apply for jobs, you’ll see companies requiring experience with various software suites and sales and marketing stacks. Here are a few options you might like to consider:
|Tools and resources
|Description
|Zendesk Sell
|With Zendesk Sell, you can access all your CRM data from one centralised location, allowing you to see your sales pipeline and better manage your team. It also integrates with Google Suite, Gmail, Outlook, and Slack.
|HubSpot
|HubSpot tracks your sales activity and helps you build your marketing plan. This gives you insight into which marketing content converts customers, so you can use that information to boost your sales efforts.
|Salesforce
|Salesforce is amongst the most popular CRM worldwide, with over 150,000 customers and offices across more than 30 countries. It's an industry standard for a reason. It's robust, can manage a large sales team, and is flexible for handling small-business needs.
|Copper
|Copper's CRM is designed specifically for the G Suite, so it integrates with Gmail, Sheets, Calendar, and other Google apps. The software also provides workflow automation and other features that can help you save time managing your team.
|Pipedrive
|Pipedrive is another popular CRM option for small businesses. It provides easy pipeline management with a drag-and-drop interface, customisable dashboards, email integration with Gmail or Office 365, reporting tools, and more.
|Nutshell
|Nutshell is another CRM with a drag-and-drop interface for visualising your pipeline. It also includes sales reporting tools, built-in call tracking, email marketing automation, and more.
|Nimble
|Nimble is a sales CRM tool specialising in social media integration. It automatically pulls data from popular social networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google+, Foursquare, and Gmail, so you have your customer data in one place.
|Insightly
|Insightly is another cloud-based CRM tool that provides a range of features designed to help you organise and manage your contacts, leads, and opportunities. It also has reporting tools to monitor your team’s real-time performance.
Many different jobs involve managing sales. The roles and job titles can vary greatly depending on the industry, the organisation's size, and your geographic location. Here’s a list of some sales management roles with the annual base salary you may expect to earn in India:
Sales manager: ₹10,00,000
Business development manager: ₹9,50,000
Sales coordinator: ₹5,75,052
Sales director: ₹42,00,000
SaaS sales manager: ₹6,00,000
Regional or state sales manager: ₹18,00,000
National sales manager: ₹31,89,847
Director of business development: ₹33,73,720
Director of sales: 42,00,000
Vice president of sales: ₹38,05,190
Inbound sales manager: ₹16,22,876
Telesales manager: ₹11,10,642
Channel sales manager: ₹8,68,999
IT sales manager:₹8,44,535
Note: All salary information is taken from Glassdoor India and is accurate as of September 2023.
You need a rounded skill set to be a sales manager. You can learn much about sales through online courses and demonstrate competency through professional certificates, specialisations, and certifications.
On Coursera, consider the Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator offered by Yale. If you want to build skills to teach your sales team, this may be an excellent place to enhance your personal sales tool kit.
You might also consider a course that enhances your resume in a specific area. For example, the How to Manage a Remote Team course offered by GitLab can help you demonstrate competencies that will set you apart from other remote sales management job candidates.
