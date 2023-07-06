What Is a Solutions Architect (and How Do I Become One)?

A solutions architect creates the overall technical vision for a specific solution to a business problem.
A good solutions architect looks at the existing environment and analyses what technologies are available and what software product must be developed to provide the best solution for a problem. The solutions architect creates an overall strategic technical vision—not unlike an architect designing a blueprint for a building. They develop a budget for producing a software product based on that vision.
After the stakeholders have agreed on the project, the solutions architect is responsible for monitoring the process and keeping stakeholders updated and informed on the progress. Most of the time, the project involves technical and non-technical stakeholders, and the solutions architect must ensure that each party's needs are considered and factored into the project's scope.
Depending on the company you work for and the project you’re working on, your day-to-day tasks as a solutions architect might include:
Providing recommendations and roadmaps for proposed solutions
Performing design, debugging, and performance analysis on solutions
Documenting and sharing best practice knowledge for new solutions
Advocating for process improvements and helping develop solutions
Regularly communicating new features and benefits to partners, customers, and other stakeholders
Providing technical leadership to a team throughout the project lifecycle
Developing proof-of-concept projects to validate your proposed solutions
Reviewing and validating solutions designs from other team members
Although a solutions architect is not a project manager, this position requires excellent project management skills to ensure that the project stays on time and on budget, and is effective in solving the problem it was developed to solve. It also requires clear communication skills and the ability to translate the technical details of the project into simple language that will be easy for non-technical stakeholders to understand. Successful solutions architects are usually curious, rational, analytical, and methodical—all of which are important traits for this job.
The solution architect role also requires being able to project into the future and consider upcoming uses. A solutions architect must view the long-term use of this product and implement scalability and adaptability into the solution for the future.
If you are creative, analytical, outgoing, pragmatic, and can explain problems and solutions on both a technical and non-technical level, you could have a future as a solutions architect.
The average annual base pay for a solutions architect in India is ₹25L, although it ranges from about 11L to 40L, according to Glassdoor [1]. Employment opportunities for solutions architects are growing in India as they hold a unique blend of meeting business needs and contributing to technical innovation. As companies expand their information technology networks, the demand for solutions architects will likely increase.
There is no single path to becoming a solutions architect. Although some of the most common degrees solutions architects hold are bachelor's degrees in information technology, computer science, or software information. According to Zippia, 66 per cent of solutions architects have a bachelor's degree, and 24 per cent have a master's [2]. A candidate with an MBA in information systems may also be a good fit for a role as a solutions architect.
Most solutions architects have spent at least a few years in software development. This gives them a strong understanding of the tools and technologies involved in designing solutions. Five to 10 years of hands-on experience in network administration or information technology systems is common, but it varies based on what a specific company is looking for.
Looking for a way to build your skills and expertise as a solutions architect and add to your existing resume? Consider a course in software architecture to better familiarise yourself with the most common solution architectures. Or consider a Specialisation such as IBM's for DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations to learn some of the most popular concepts and methodologies for managing the development process.
Glassdoor. "Salary: Solution Architect, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/solutions-architect-salary-SRCH_KO0,19.htm." Accessed July 6, 2023.
Zippia. "Solutions Architect Education Requirements, https://www.zippia.com/solutions-architect-jobs/education/." Accessed July 6, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.