What Is a Cybersecurity Consultant? (And How to Become One)

A cybersecurity consultant helps keep their clients' data protected from cyber attacks and similar risks. Learn more about this role, along with job outlook and recommended education and certifications for cybersecurity consultants.
Cybersecurity professionals have become critical to modern business operations as organisations and companies around the world work to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
Cybersecurity consultants identify problems, evaluate security issues, assess risk, and implement solutions to defend against threats to companies’ networks and computer systems. They deal with many variables when evaluating security systems and craft layers of protection in a fast-changing IT landscape.
As technology has expanded and become more sophisticated, so have cybersecurity threats such as phishing, ransomware, and hacking. Total distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, attacks on servers that disrupt user access, for instance, are expected to hit 15.4 million by 2023, nearly double 2018’s 7.9 million, according to Cisco’s Annual Internet Report [1].
If you enjoy the combination of problem-solving and technology, this could be an exciting career path for you.
The cybersecurity industry is experiencing rapid growth. The DSCI estimates a compound annual growth rate of 20 to 22 percent from FY2017 to FY2025 [2].
The median annual salary for information security analysts in India is ₹9,96,854 as of July 2023 [3]. While salary depends on education and experience, many consultants also enjoy benefits such as paid training, the ability to work remotely, joining bonuses, generous leave, and paid travel.
Cybersecurity consultants focus on risk prevention, detection, and response. Additional job titles include security consultant, computer security consultant, network security consultant, IT consultant, and database security consultant. Whatever the title, the job entails dealing with a wide range of variables in assessing security systems.
Early career cybersecurity professionals might focus on configuring devices or customer service. Those with advanced degrees and years of professional experience are more likely to set organisational information security strategies. Common responsibilities for cybersecurity consultants include:
Maximising efficiency in system protection, networks, data, software, and information systems to guard against potential attacks
Performing vulnerability testing and security checks, and establishing a threat analysis schedule
Conducting ongoing research on cybersecurity criteria while staying abreast of validation procedures, security systems, and emerging threats
Monitoring internet safety problems and working cohesively with IT departments to craft dynamic solutions
Working closely with other security personnel to ensure complete protection for the client in every aspect.
Delivering technical reports and test findings with actionable preventative solutions
Cybersecurity requires a balance of strong technical and interpersonal skills. Security systems must remain adaptable to keep pace with technology. Plus, you’ll need to work across teams to educate the broader organisation on technical subjects and best practices.
Possessing the technical skills to update and upgrade systems is a core function of this career. You typically need to know:
In-depth understanding of the ethical standards in hacking and coding
Working knowledge of potential threats such as social engineering, phishing, and network access and how they can cause harm
Ability to conduct penetration testing, which occurs when the consultant acts as a hacker to determine the security of the system and the vulnerabilities of concern to clients
Knowledge of operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, Linus, ongoing upgrades, and new systems that roll out continuously
Fluency in programming languages such as Python and Javascript
Encryption techniques to mitigate risks posed by hackers
The cybersecurity consultant role also requires strong collaboration and communication skills. Employers may also look for the following:
Leadership and project management for implementing new policies and procedures
Ability to collaborate with people at all levels of an organisation
Desire to learn new things, as security and information systems and the associated threats change rapidly
You can build a cybersecurity career in several ways. Many job candidates have a bachelor's degree in a field such as computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, information security, or other related fields. Cybersecurity professionals are expected to have some IT background and often start as junior members of an IT team. They will typically spend one to three years gaining experience before becoming a consultant. Some consultants work for a single business, others work with multiple companies through consulting firms, and others decide to work for themselves.
Keep in mind a degree is not always necessary, with some cybersecurity consultants building long and fulfilling careers through a combination of on-the-job experience and professional certifications.
Many cybersecurity professionals choose to build on their knowledge with professional certifications to stay up to date on relevant technical skills and best practices. Some of the most popular cybersecurity certifications include:
Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)
Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Security+
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
IAPSC Certified Security Consultant (CSC)
Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP)
GIAC Security Essentials Certification (GSEC)
Working as a cybersecurity consultant offers growth potential and positions you to take advantage of a broad range of opportunities. In general, cybersecurity consultants serve in various roles across many environments, helping them build a portfolio of skill sets and titles.
The three most common employment types are:
In-house: Provide solutions and manage cybersecurity systems as a full-time employee of a business.
Freelance: Provide services to a variety of clients, with the opportunity to specialize in particular areas of cybersecurity.
Consulting firms: Help companies establish or strengthen security measures by filling in gaps with outsourced employees.
If you’re interested in starting a career in cybersecurity, consider the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate on Coursera. This program is designed to help individuals with no previous experience find their first job in the field of cybersecurity, all at their own pace. The courses cover topics such as security models, tools that are used to access and address threats, networks, and more.
