What Is the CCSP? Your Guide to Becoming Certified in Cloud Security

The CCSP certification is recognised worldwide and showcases cybersecurity knowledge and skill. Learn more about what this is and how it can benefit you.
The Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) is a certification designed for those with some experience in information technology (IT) and security looking to advance their careers in cloud-based cybersecurity. Becoming a CCSP demonstrates to potential employers that you have the technical skills needed to secure valuable assets in the cloud.
In 2015, the government of India launched Digital India, a program with the mission to increase the expansion of tech across India and grow the digital economy. As this initiative branches out, cloud computing and cloud security are expected to play a central role. More and more organisations are expected to move their operations to cloud environments, likely increasing the demand for security professionals with specialised cloud knowledge in the upcoming years.
Read on to learn more about CCSP requirements, what to expect from the exam, and how to prepare for certification if you decide it’s a good fit for you.
Becoming a CCSP means meeting a set of requirements and passing a certification exam designed to test your knowledge of cloud security topics. Here’s a quick look at the CCSP exam.
|Certification
|CCSP
|Cost
|₹49,137 in Asia Pacific regions (equivalent to $599 USD)
|Number of questions
|150
|Type of questions
|Multiple choice
|Time to complete
|4 hours
|Passing score
|700 out of 1,000 points
|Prerequisite
|5 years of paid experience in IT; 3 years must be in information security and 1 year must be in one of six (ISC)² CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) domains
|Testing locations
|Pearson VUE locations
|Available languages
|English, Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish
The CCSP is designed for IT professionals with a few years of experience in both IT and security. To qualify for the exam, you need five years of cumulative experience in IT. Three of those years must have been in information security, and one of them must have been in one of the six CCSP domains:
Cloud architecture and design
Cloud data security
Cloud platform and infrastructure security
Cloud application security
Cloud security operations
Legal, risk, and compliance
Full-time, part-time, and internships count toward the cumulative five-year minimum experience requirement. Earning the Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) from the Cloud Security Alliance also counts toward one year of experience in one of the six domains.
If you have relevant IT and information security experience but haven’t yet worked with a cloud environment, earning the CCSK could be a faster option than accruing a year of experience working in cloud security. The CCSK has no experience requirements.
The multiple-choice exam questions cover each of the six (ISC)² CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) domains listed above. Each is weighted at 17 percent except cloud data security, which is worth 19 percent, and legal, risk, and compliance, which is worth 13 percent as of August 2022.
The CCSP Certification Exam Outline goes into detail about what you need to know for each domain.
The CCSP is a knowledge-based exam with a clear outline of six domains to cover. While experience is an excellent teacher, it’s often a good idea to set aside extra time to prepare for the exam. There are many ways to study depending on your learning style and other obligations. Here are a few options:
Exam prep course. Several companies offer training for the CCSP. While you’ll have to figure in the extra cost, a course could be helpful for those who do well with a structured learning environment.
Practice tests. When you take practice exams you may be able to identify areas where you may need to focus on, and you can build confidence on test day by knowing what to expect. (ISC)² offers an official set of practice tests with 1,000-plus questions, but you’ll find others online and in print.
Study groups. Learning with others can be fun to keep yourself motivated as exam day approaches. If you’re looking for fellow exam takers to form a study group, start with forums like the subreddit r/CCSP.
Here are some tips to keep in mind as you prepare:
Register for the exam to give yourself a date to work toward. Consider your other obligations and pick a date that is realistic for you.
Set aside a little time each day to study. Even 15 minutes a day can add up when you’re consistent.
You don’t get penalised for incorrect answers on the CCSP exam, so use the process of elimination and make your best guess.
You can flag questions to skip and come back to later. Remember, you have four hours to finish—that works out to over 90 seconds per question.
If you’re working in cybersecurity and are interested in specialising in cloud security, becoming a CCSP could be a worthwhile investment. According to (ISC)², CCSPs in the Asia Pacific earn an average salary of ₹50,72,846 [1]. In comparison, Glassdoor reports the average cloud security salary in India is ₹4,22,044, with or without a CCSP certification [2].
If you’re just starting out in cybersecurity but think you might be interested in working in cloud security, the CCSP might be something to aim for as you build experience and earn more beginner-friendly credentials, like the CCSK.
As more companies work with cloud technologies, it’s increasingly common for cybersecurity professionals in a variety of roles to need cloud security skills. Here’s a look at some of the jobs listed on LinkedIn that require or request a CCSP:
Product security engineer
Cybersecurity solutions architect
Application security architect
Cloud security engineer
Information security auditor
Compliance technology specialist
Information security manager
Becoming a CCSP could help you advance into a better, higher-paying job. But it could also come with other benefits.
Learn new skills: Preparing for the CCSP certification exam could double as a way to develop your vendor-neutral cloud security skills in a more structured way.
On-the-job confidence: The knowledge and skills gained by attaining CCSP status could help you be better prepared to solve cloud security problems in the real world.
Networking: Earning the CCSP also gives you membership to (ISC)², which includes networking opportunities and professional development resources.
If you have several years of experience working in cybersecurity, you may find yourself deciding between the CCSP and the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), two reputable security certifications from (ISC)².
Your choice will depend on your experience level and career goals. While the CCSP requires five years of experience, the CISSP doubles that requirement to 10 years of cumulative experience; this could be a limiting factor if you’re still early in your career.
The CCSP focuses on cloud security specifically, while the CISSP covers cybersecurity topics more broadly (and may be desirable for a wider range of jobs).
It’s also possible to start with the CCSP as a way to advance your career and build experience while working toward the CISSP in the future.
