Dr. Dheeraj Kumar is currently working as an Asst. Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. He did his Bachelor’s and Master’s dual degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, India. He pursued his Ph.D. at The University of Melbourne, Australia. Later he worked as a post-doctoral researcher at Purdue University, USA, before joining IIT Roorkee. His areas of research include big data mining for Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city applications, urban sensing, and urban mobility.