Beginner Level

Basic knowledge of python programming language, probability and statistics. Working with analyzing data to extract knowledge.

Approx. 63 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe types of smart city-generated datasets, data mining techniques, and how to implement them using Python 3.

  • Explain how to read and preprocess data for data mining.

  • Apply data mining techniques to smart city-generated data and visualize and interpret the physical implications of the results.

Skills you will gain

  • Mathematics
  • Python Programming
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
24 minutes to complete

Getting Started with the Course

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete

M1: Introduction to Data Mining for Smart Cities

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 79 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
8 hours to complete

M2: Introduction to Python Programming for Data Mining

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
16 hours to complete

M3: Supervised Learning

16 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 91 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
12 hours to complete

M4: Unsupervised Learning

12 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 79 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

