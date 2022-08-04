Internet of things (IoT) has become a significant component of urban life, giving rise to “smart cities.” These smart cities aim to transform present-day urban conglomerates into citizen-friendly and environmentally sustainable living spaces. The digital infrastructure of smart cities generates a huge amount of data that could help us better understand operations and other significant aspects of city life.
Data Mining for Smart CitiesIndian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Describe types of smart city-generated datasets, data mining techniques, and how to implement them using Python 3.
Explain how to read and preprocess data for data mining.
Apply data mining techniques to smart city-generated data and visualize and interpret the physical implications of the results.
- Mathematics
- Python Programming
Getting Started with the Course
M1: Introduction to Data Mining for Smart Cities
M2: Introduction to Python Programming for Data Mining
M3: Supervised Learning
M4: Unsupervised Learning
