Stephanie Mayers (she/her/hers) is a Senior Research Strategy & Program Specialist at the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (VICTR) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Stephanie received her master’s in education in Community Development and Action from Peabody College, Vanderbilt; and has over 15 years’ experience in clinical and community research, primarily working with sensitive and marginalized populations. Ms. Mayers’ experience includes serving as the Community Outreach and Recruitment Coordinator at the Vanderbilt Memory & Alzheimer’s Center, has as well as coordinator and participant recruiter for health disparity studies in group B strep prevention in pregnant women and pediatric asthmatic research. Since 2016, Stephanie has also served on the Trial Innovation Center’s Recruitment Innovation Center (RIC). In her role, she provides guidance and support to investigators of multi-center trials on best practices for recruitment, engagement, and retention strategies. She also helps support the work of the RIC Community Advisory Board and the Recruitment Materials resource line.