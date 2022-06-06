Vanderbilt University
Faster Together, Enhancing the Recruitment of Marginalized Communities in Clinical Trials
Vanderbilt University

Faster Together, Enhancing the Recruitment of Marginalized Communities in Clinical Trials

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Claudia Barajas, BA
Stephanie A. Mayers, MEd
Margo Michaels, MPH

Instructors: Claudia Barajas, BA

Beginner level
No prior experience required
There are 8 modules in this course

This lesson describes the need to include racial and ethnic minorities in clinical trials. We review how low participation of minorities in research affects health care. We discuss the lasting impact of past research abuses on people’s thoughts about research. Finally, we cover barriers to research participation and how to overcome them.

What's included

5 videos6 readings2 quizzes

This lesson begins by describing the need to look at one’s own biases. Next, we review effective ways to engage with the community to make recruitment easier. We discuss the steps needed to make community partnerships. Finally, we show how community partnerships can increase recruitment for minority populations.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz

This lesson reviews communication best practices. We discuss ways to improve written and oral communication. The lesson aims to provide the knowledge and tools to more effectively communicate with the public about clinical trials.

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz

This lesson discusses how to provide education about clinical trials. We present ways to help build interest in trials. We show how to use learning styles and culture to improve education.

What's included

3 videos4 readings1 quiz

This lesson reviews how partnering with community healthcare providers can help boost minority participation in clinical trials. We discuss concerns providers may have about clinical trials. We explain the need to build trust with providers. Last, we present ways to foster provider referral.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 quiz

This lesson discusses the steps leading to accrual in a clinical trial. Accrual means the process of enrolling patients into a trial. It also means the number of people who are in or have completed a study. We begin by explaining how using a standardized approach to screening can help with accrual. We next discuss the need for education about clinical trials before beginning the consent process. We call this “pre-consent education.” We cover the five components of pre-consent education, including how to provide decision support.

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 quiz

This lesson describes how to conduct the informed consent process using a person-centered approach. We discuss the role of culture, language, health literacy, and support.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz

This lesson describes why retention of participants in clinical trials is important. We review common retention challenges that study participants may face once they agree to be a part of a clinical trial. Finally, we provide approaches to help with retention.

What's included

1 video5 readings1 quiz

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.7 (44 ratings)
Claudia Barajas, BA
Vanderbilt University
1 Course4,683 learners
Stephanie A. Mayers, MEd
Vanderbilt University
1 Course4,683 learners
Margo Michaels, MPH
Vanderbilt University
1 Course4,683 learners

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

Recommended if you're interested in Education

