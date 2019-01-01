Consuelo H. Wilkins, MD, MSCI, a geriatrician and clinical investigator, is Vice President for Health Equity at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She leads the newly established Office of Health Equity, which will connect existing health equity initiatives while developing system-wide efforts to address disparities in health. As Associate Director of the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Science, Dr. Wilkins oversees programs in community engagement and team science. She is the principal investigator on two NIH-funded centers and holds faculty appointments as Associate Professor of Medicine at both Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College. In the interim, Dr. Wilkins continues to serve as Executive Director for the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance.