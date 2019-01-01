Profile

Yvonne Joosten

Executive Director, Office for Community Engagement

    Bio

    Yvonne Joosten M.P.H. is the Executive Director of the Office for Community Engagement at the Vanderbilt Institute for Medicine and Public Health and Associate Director of the Meharry-Vanderbilt Community Engaged Research Core, a program of the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. Ms. Joosten has a broad background in population and community health, with expertise in stakeholder engagement, community outreach, community development and partnership building. Her current work focuses on the development and implementation of institutional and community resources, services and policies to support community engaged and health equity research

    Courses

    Faster Together, Enhancing the Recruitment of Minorities in Clinical Trials

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder