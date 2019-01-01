Yvonne Joosten M.P.H. is the Executive Director of the Office for Community Engagement at the Vanderbilt Institute for Medicine and Public Health and Associate Director of the Meharry-Vanderbilt Community Engaged Research Core, a program of the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. Ms. Joosten has a broad background in population and community health, with expertise in stakeholder engagement, community outreach, community development and partnership building. Her current work focuses on the development and implementation of institutional and community resources, services and policies to support community engaged and health equity research