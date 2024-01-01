A native of Colombia, Claudia Barajas worked as Director of Health Programs for the Latino Community Development Agency (LCDA) in Oklahoma from 1996 to 2015. Her role involved developing and implementing health programs tailored to the needs of Latino populations. By writing grants to obtain funding and using her creativity, she developed successful programs to continuously expand LCDA's health services. Currently, Claudia is the Community Engagement Manager at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) in Nashville, TN. This role involves Claudia strengthening the use of evidence-based strategies to increase awareness and engagement in cancer prevention as well as clinical trial participation in order to reduce cancer risk and disparities among African Americans, Rural, and Latinos populations within the VICC catchment area. Using her experience in community engagement, Claudia establishes and creates partnerships with organizations that serve racial and ethnic populations in Tennessee.