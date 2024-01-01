Jasmine Bell is a consultant and manager in the Recruitment Innovation Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. In this role she provides pragmatic support for clinical trials through community outreach, developing strategies to enhance trial awareness, and supporting study teams. Ms. Bell leads multiple projects focused on health equity, community engagement, and inclusion. She is also the co-lead for the Diversity Equity and Inclusion working group within recruitment innovation center and a key leader on the VUMC racial equity task force. Her published work examines enhancing diversity in clinical trials. She is able to do this through her background in public health, her diverse skill set, and her specific technical experience on recruiting and retaining racial minoritized communities in clinical trials.