Margo Michaels founded and led the Education Network to Advance Cancer Clinical Trials (ENACCT) for 10 years. It was a national advocacy organization that focused on increasing patient participation in cancer clinical research, especially among minority communities. Prior to starting ENACCT, Michaels led clinical trials education efforts at the National Cancer Institute in the early 2000s, and led similar efforts for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She is now principal at Health Action and Access Consulting and is adjunct faculty at Boston University School of Public Health. Michaels has developed dozens of educational programs focused on improving access to and increasing participation in clinical research for clinical research staff and cancer advocates, particularly for minority and medically underserved groups. An expert in community-based education efforts around cancer clinical research, she has more than 18 years’ experience working with patient advocacy organizations, cancer centers, and academic medical centers. She also served on PCORI’s Inaugural Advisory Panel on Clinical Trials, and was Chair of its Subcommittee on Recruitment, Accrual, and Retention from 2014-17. Michaels holds an MPH in health behavior/health education from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Public Health.