Tiffany L. Israel, MSSW, is the Community Navigator for the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. In this role, Tiffany manages the Community Engagement Studio, a nationally recognized model that creates dialogue between academic researchers and community members to improve the quality of research being conducted and the likelihood of wider dissemination. She is also an Instructor for the Vanderbilt Medical School focusing on patient engagement and community healthcare factors. Tiffany supports the development of community engaged research by conducting institutional seminars and frequently guest lectures and conducts training focused on best practices for patient engagement and addressing social determinants of health. She is currently supporting the Community Engagement consults for the national Recruitment Innovation Center and the NIH collaborative project STRIDE, working to enhance recruitment and retention tools to increase minority enrollment in clinical trials. Prior to joining Vanderbilt, Ms. Israel, a trained facilitator, gained more than 15 years of experience working in and with the Nashville community most recently as the Director of Programs and Resource Development for the Neighborhoods Resource Center and the Associate Executive Director for St. Luke’s Community House and Family Resource Center. Tiffany’s has a Master’s degree in Social Work and Community Practice from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelors of Social Work from Middle Tennessee State University.