Natalie Dilts is a Sr. Research Strategy & Program Specialist at the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (VICTR) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). Serving as a Project Lead for the NIH Recruitment Innovation Center at VUMC, she brings over 10 years of extensive regulatory knowledge and community engagement experience to assist study teams with recruitment and retention planning, development of recruitment materials, consenting best practices, and dissemination of research results. Ms. Dilts has a Master of Public Health and over a decade of experience collaborating across multifunctional teams and engaging community participants in research.