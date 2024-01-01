Profile

Mary Stroud, RN

    Ms. Stroud has been with Vanderbilt since 1984 as a nurse providing bedside care in the Medical Intensive Care Unit Stepdown and subsequently the Neuro Surgical/Medical Intensive Care Unit. She began her career in research in 1989 in the Division of Allergy, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. She has worked in VICTR (Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research) since 2011 and is currently the Program Manager for the RIC (Recruitment Innovation Center). Ms. Stroud also served as the Program Manager for the Vanderbilt Coordinating Center from 1997 to 2011 supporting industry sponsored multinational clinical trials with a focus on patient eligibility, and adjudication. She is adept in regulatory knowledge and recruitment strategies.

    Faster Together, Enhancing the Recruitment of Marginalized Communities in Clinical Trials

