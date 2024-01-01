Prof. Milindo Chakrabarti has distinguished experience of over 35 years as a Professor of Microeconomics, International Trade and Business, Environmental Economics, Indian Economics, and Development Economics, nationally and internationally. Along with his long-standing career in teaching, he holds a research experience of over 35 years. He has written and published numerous research papers, articles, and books from India and abroad. Currently, he is a Professor at the School of Government and Public Policy, O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana, and serves as the Director of the Centre for Sustainability, Noida. He also delivered lectures at Indiana University, Bloomington, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Gandhi Nagar. He is currently associated with the Natural Resources Institute, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada, as an adjunct faculty. He serves research and information system for developing countries, an autonomous think tank of the Ministry of External Affairs as a Visiting Consultant. Recently, he has been made a member of the Advisory Committee on "Rethinking Development" set up by the Norwegian Agency of Development Cooperation (NORAD). Earlier, he was a Consultant to the Independent Evaluation Office of the Planning Commission. Prof. Milindo has extensive experience in policy development and practice and comprehensive knowledge and experience working in different sectors such as natural resources, social sectors, rural development, key cross-cutting issues, environment, governance, and institutional development. He regularly travels throughout India on various academic and research assignments. He has traveled across many countries on academic assignments, for instance, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China, Kenya, USA, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Portugal, Egypt, and Turkey. He has also been a consultant to different ministries of Govt. of India, the Planning Commission, the World Bank UNDP, IFAD, and the British Council. In his list of professional affiliations, he has also been a member of the Western Economic Association International, USA, Executive Director of the Development Evaluation Society of India (DESI), and Network of Network on Impact Evaluation (NONIE).