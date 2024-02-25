O.P. Jindal Global University
Essence of Leadership
O.P. Jindal Global University

Essence of Leadership

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Naresh Singh
Milindo Chakrabarti

Instructors: Dr. Naresh Singh

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

22 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the idea of leadership and its significance in any society, especially those in transition.

  • Describe the principal attributes of a good leader and discuss whether leaders can be trained.

  • Analyze leadership requirements across different sectors, societies, and countries, and examine their differences and similarities.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

20 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the basic definitions, common misconceptions, and focus of traditional and modern leadership studies. You will also learn about the interdisciplinary nature of leadership studies. You will know the basic components of key leadership styles and other styles in the continuum, leading in the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) World.

What's included

9 videos2 readings3 assignments

This module focuses on the overview and different contexts of political leadership. You will learn about the evolution of political leadership and the modern-day challenges leaders face and potential solutions to those problems. This module prepares you to take an institutionalist approach and compare political leadership in old and new democracies. You will know the political override of the bureaucracy, people, politics, and public leadership. You will gain a deep understanding of ethical public leadership, ethical value and their importance for public leadership, ethical competencies, and key characteristics of ethical actions. Understanding various leadership attributes and styles will help you analyze political and bureaucratic relationships and evaluate transactional and transformational political leadership in organizations (Herbert Simon’s insights). You will also learn about bureaucratic leadership in the context of the UN systems where you will further examine issues, needs, and challenges they face in a multilateral setting.

What's included

6 videos1 reading4 assignments

This module focuses on leadership in specific contexts of complexity, spirituality, and gender. You will learn about complexity leadership and explore the shifts leaders need to deal with complexity, innovation, and change. You will also explore spiritual, authentic, and servant leadership using Al Qaeda as an example of complexity-based organization and leadership. Further, you will learn the significance of gender, the influence of gender stereotypes, and variations in leadership traits, styles, and effectiveness among men and women leaders. You will also learn about leadership networking and its significance and analyze how it differs from conventional networking. Furthermore, you will learn about the context in which leadership ideas develop, when traditional leadership must change, and how these changes may impact the current leadership.

What's included

6 videos1 reading3 assignments

Leaders are considered successful if they can transfer chaos (randomness) in a social system into order (integration). This module focuses on the cases of five global leaders who effectively made this process effective. You will learn about the traits leaders use in their leadership activities and analyze the commonalities in their approaches.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 assignments

Successful leadership at the macro level can be better achieved when supported actively by community leaders at the micro level. This module focuses on leaders operating at the grassroots level often initiating complementary changes at local levels. You will learn how these leaders’ efforts can be adapted for use in other local contexts and provide evidence for their effectiveness at macro levels as well. You will understand the role of grassroots leaders in bringing about order in a prevailing situation of chaos.

What's included

4 videos2 readings3 assignments

Films are mostly portrayals of realities with reference to the past, present, and even future. This module focuses on three films with an emphasis on leadership. You will discover how these films illustrate the different perspectives of leadership. You will learn about the main role of leaders in bringing order to a situation of chaos.

What's included

4 videos3 readings4 assignments

Instructors

Dr. Naresh Singh
O.P. Jindal Global University
3 Courses148 learners
Milindo Chakrabarti
O.P. Jindal Global University
3 Courses148 learners

Offered by

O.P. Jindal Global University

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions