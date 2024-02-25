Welcome to the Essence of Leadership course! By the end of this course, you will have a thorough understanding of the foundations for leaders, present or future. You will learn about the basic principles and their applications in different contexts. You will gain exposure to different leadership styles and practices of various leaders, past and present.
Explain the idea of leadership and its significance in any society, especially those in transition.
Describe the principal attributes of a good leader and discuss whether leaders can be trained.
Analyze leadership requirements across different sectors, societies, and countries, and examine their differences and similarities.
In this module, you will learn the basic definitions, common misconceptions, and focus of traditional and modern leadership studies. You will also learn about the interdisciplinary nature of leadership studies. You will know the basic components of key leadership styles and other styles in the continuum, leading in the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) World.
This module focuses on the overview and different contexts of political leadership. You will learn about the evolution of political leadership and the modern-day challenges leaders face and potential solutions to those problems. This module prepares you to take an institutionalist approach and compare political leadership in old and new democracies. You will know the political override of the bureaucracy, people, politics, and public leadership. You will gain a deep understanding of ethical public leadership, ethical value and their importance for public leadership, ethical competencies, and key characteristics of ethical actions. Understanding various leadership attributes and styles will help you analyze political and bureaucratic relationships and evaluate transactional and transformational political leadership in organizations (Herbert Simon’s insights). You will also learn about bureaucratic leadership in the context of the UN systems where you will further examine issues, needs, and challenges they face in a multilateral setting.
This module focuses on leadership in specific contexts of complexity, spirituality, and gender. You will learn about complexity leadership and explore the shifts leaders need to deal with complexity, innovation, and change. You will also explore spiritual, authentic, and servant leadership using Al Qaeda as an example of complexity-based organization and leadership. Further, you will learn the significance of gender, the influence of gender stereotypes, and variations in leadership traits, styles, and effectiveness among men and women leaders. You will also learn about leadership networking and its significance and analyze how it differs from conventional networking. Furthermore, you will learn about the context in which leadership ideas develop, when traditional leadership must change, and how these changes may impact the current leadership.
Leaders are considered successful if they can transfer chaos (randomness) in a social system into order (integration). This module focuses on the cases of five global leaders who effectively made this process effective. You will learn about the traits leaders use in their leadership activities and analyze the commonalities in their approaches.
Successful leadership at the macro level can be better achieved when supported actively by community leaders at the micro level. This module focuses on leaders operating at the grassroots level often initiating complementary changes at local levels. You will learn how these leaders’ efforts can be adapted for use in other local contexts and provide evidence for their effectiveness at macro levels as well. You will understand the role of grassroots leaders in bringing about order in a prevailing situation of chaos.
Films are mostly portrayals of realities with reference to the past, present, and even future. This module focuses on three films with an emphasis on leadership. You will discover how these films illustrate the different perspectives of leadership. You will learn about the main role of leaders in bringing order to a situation of chaos.
