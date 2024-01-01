Dr. Naresh Singh is Professor and Executive Dean at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, where he is also Director of the Centre of Complexity Economics, Applied Spirituality and Public Policy. He is visiting professor, University of Ottawa, School of International Development and Global Studies. He has served in several high-profile international positions such as Executive Director of the Global Commission on Legal Empowerment of the poor hosted by UNDP and co-chaired by Madeleine Albright and Hernando de Soto Director General in the Policy Branch of the Canadian International Development Agency Principal Adviser on Poverty and Sustainable Livelihoods at UNDP New York Program Director for Community Adaptation and Sustainable Livelihoods, IISD, Winnipeg. He has taught on the LLM program on Law and Development at the Rome campus of Loyola University of Chicago, School of Law, and is an adviser to the Centre for Emergent Diplomacy, USA. He has been an international consultant to organizations such as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Commonwealth Secretariat and the International Labour Organization (ILO). Professor Singh is recognized globally for his work on sustainable livelihoods. He has a transdisciplinary Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences, has been a visiting professor as several Universities in the US and Canada, including Boston, Harvard and McGill and Waterloo.