Arena Yañez Gago

Tourism and Hotel Management - Escola FUAB Formació

    Bio

    Graduated in Tourism from the Murcia University School of Tourism (EUTM) and with a Master's in 'Tourist Management of Cultural Heritage' from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). She is currently a professor of the Degree in Tourism at the same university. On the other hand, she is Head of Tourism Studies at the Center Català Comercial (CECAC), a Higher Degree Training Course in Tourism, where she also coordinates the Internship Department and teaches the Higher Degrees in 'Guide, information and tourist assistances' and 'Travel agencies and event management'. She also tutors the online course of 'Airports: check-in and borading agent' at the Escola Superior de Turisme de Barcelona (ESCOLATUR).

    Courses - English

    Sustainable high-end tourism

