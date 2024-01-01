Profile

Jordan Wilson

AI Strategist and AI Consultant

Bio

Jordan Wilson is an entrepreneur with diverse experiences. He founded Everyday AI, a media platform dedicated to making Generative AI accessible to everyone. Before his venture into digital media, he worked with Triple Threat Mentoring, a youth-focused nonprofit, overseeing strategic partnerships with notable brands. Prior to that, Jordan had a successful career in multimedia journalism, earning recognition, including a Pulitzer Fellowship. He holds a Master's degree from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University.

Courses - English

Leveraging AI for Enhanced Content Creation

