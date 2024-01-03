Coursera Instructor Network
Leveraging AI for Enhanced Content Creation
Coursera Instructor Network

Leveraging AI for Enhanced Content Creation

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

2,062 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jordan Wilson

Instructor: Jordan Wilson

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(26 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Review the foundational concepts of Generative AI and its transformative impact on content creation.

  • Ideate and brainstorm using Google Bard, and draft compelling advertisement scripts with ChatGPT.

  • Visualize and create content using Bing Chat,Midjourney, and Runway.

  • Integrate and enhance content with voiceovers using Eleven Labs.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This course provides a foundation to assess, and apply, a series of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, such as: ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Google Bard, Midjourney, Runway, and Eleven Labs.

What's included

19 videos6 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (9 ratings)
Jordan Wilson
Coursera Instructor Network
1 Course2,062 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 26

4.7

26 reviews

  • 5 stars

    84.61%

  • 4 stars

    11.53%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    3.84%

JH
5

Reviewed on Jan 2, 2024

SK
5

Reviewed on Feb 9, 2024

View more reviews

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions