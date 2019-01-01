Jiang Shuo is our Project Officer of A Technology Enhanced Master Degree in Material Science and Engineering in Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. This project is collaborating with Parmenides Foundation Munich. Assisting Prof Tim White in NTU, Shuo is managing MOOC course: An Exploration of Symmetry in Coursera, as course instructor and manager. Shuo received her Bachelor Degree of Information Engineering & Media, which is interdisciplinary education background of Engineering, IT, Communication, Multi-media and Arts Design. Shuo’s interests are in Learning Design & Technology involved in Digital New Media especially for Online Learning.