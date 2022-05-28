Symmetry is everywhere. In the grand scheme of things it is the blueprint by which the universe operates. We see symmetry in nature, art, architecture, science and engineering. This course explores the Beauty, Form and Function of Symmetry in common objects, then progresses to investigate tiling and tessellation, with the extension of these concepts to the atomic structure of crystals.
Young and research-intensive, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is ranked 13th globally. It is also placed 1st amongst the world’s best young universities. NTU has about 33,000 students in the colleges of engineering, science, business, education, humanities, arts, social sciences. Its medical school is set up jointly with Imperial College London. A melting pot of international award-winning scientists, young talents and eminent global partners, NTU is also home to several world-class research institutes that builds on its strengths in interdisciplinary research.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Concepts in Symmetry I
These lectures will refresh your intuitive appreciation of symmetry in common objects and introduce the mathematical and symbolic descriptors of point symmetry.
Concepts in Symmetry II
Some of the most beautiful examples of symmetry appear in flowers. These lectures use flowers as exemplars of the application of point symmetry to concisely describe the presence of mirror lines and rotation points.
Concepts in Symmetry III
The key concepts in plane symmetry are illustrated by examining tessellations in architecture. The important concept of the asymmetric unit is also introduced. The practical importance of symmetry is illustrated through a discussion of chirality and its impact on drug design and efficacy.
Concepts in Symmetry IV
The formal mathematical nomenclature of point symmetry is introduced, including the relationship between symmetrically linked objects.
