Professor of Materials Science
Tim White is a Professor of Materials Science at Nanyang Technological University where he teaches crystallography, electron microscopy and X-ray diffraction to undergraduate and graduate students. His research encompasses mineralogy, clean energy materials, environmental remediation, nuclear waste disposal and catalysis, where synchrotron X-ray and neutron scattering methods probe atomic-scale symmetry. In 2006, he introduced a suite of teaching modules for materials scientists called On-line Micro- and Nano-characterisation Instruction (OMNI) that were extended by the Australian Learning and Teaching Council to create MyScope, a national curriculum for blended learning in microscopy and imaging (http://www.ammrf.org.au/myscope/ ). Tim developed the first comprehensive on-line course at NTU called Symmetry and Crystals from which this MOOC on Beauty, Form and Function: An Exploration of Symmetry evolved.