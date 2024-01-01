Giovanni Walter Puopolo is Associate Professor of Economics at the Department of Economics and Statistics of the University of Naples Federico II, and Research Fellow at the Center for Studies in Economics and Finance (CSEF). Previously, he was Assistant Professor of Finance first at the Department of Finance of Bocconi University and then at the Department of Economics and Statistics of the University of Naples Federico II. He received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Naples Federico II and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Lausanne and Swiss Finance Institute. His works have been published in prestigious journals such as the Review of Finance and The Journal of Banking & Finance. He has taught several courses of finance, especially Asset Pricing and Corporate Finance, at undergraduate, graduate and Ph.D. level at Bocconi University and the University of Naples Federico II.