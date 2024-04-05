Università di Napoli Federico II
Asset Pricing Models
Università di Napoli Federico II

Asset Pricing Models

This course is part of Finance Specialization

Taught in English

Giovanni Walter Puopolo

Instructor: Giovanni Walter Puopolo

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the principles connected to investors' portfolio choices and the criteria that determine the prices of financial instruments

  • Understand the main functions performed by the financial markets

  • Analyzing how their introduction influences the households' savings choices and companies' investment in an economy without uncertainty

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

16 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Finance Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

By the end of this week you will learn: how to determine the equilibrium in financial markets under two distinct scenarios within the Capital Asset Pricing Model framework. First, you'll explore equilibrium determination when there is an absence of a riskless security. Second, you'll delve into the complexities of equilibrium determination when investors' preferences are dynamic, and stock returns follow a normal distribution.

What's included

19 videos3 readings3 assignments

By the end of this week you will learn how to estimate empirically the risk-return relationship predicted by the Capital Asset Pricing Model

What's included

17 videos4 readings3 assignments

By the end of this week you will learn how to determine assets expected returns based on multiple risk factors and absence of arbitrage opportunities

What's included

24 videos4 readings4 assignments

By the end of this week, you will acquire a comprehensive understanding of determining equilibrium in a collaborative exchange economy, where agents make joint decisions on consumption and financial asset investment. Additionally, you will learn how to compute equilibrium asset prices and expected returns.

What's included

22 videos4 readings3 assignments

By the end of this week, you will gain a comprehensive knowledge of fixed income securities, including an understanding of their diverse characteristics, and the ability to assess their pricing and implied returns

What's included

22 videos3 readings3 assignments

Instructor

Giovanni Walter Puopolo
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course20 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

Recommended if you're interested in Finance

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Finance? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions