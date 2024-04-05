Università di Napoli Federico II
Finance Specialization
Università di Napoli Federico II

Finance Specialization

Launch your Career in Finance. Acquire the key analytical and empirical methods for understanding asset pricing and portfolio choices

Taught in English

Lorenzo Pandolfi
Giovanni Walter Puopolo
Marco Pagano

Instructors: Lorenzo Pandolfi

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Theoretical foundations of asset pricing

  • How to model and analyze portfolio choices

  • The role of liquidity in securities markets

  • How security trading is organized and regulated

Skills you'll gain

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Università di Napoli Federico II
Specialization - 3 course series

Market Microstructure

Course 115 hours

What you'll learn

  • security market; trading; market liquidity and funding liquidity

Skills you'll gain

Category: Trading Strategy
Category: Financial Planning (Business)
Category: Financial Trading
Category: Business Transaction Management
Category: Capital Asset Pricing Models

Asset Pricing Fundamentals

Course 214 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the principles underlying investors' portfolio choices and the criteria that determine the prices of financial instruments

  • Understand the main functions performed by the financial markets

  • Analyzing how the introduction of the financial markets influences the saving choices of households

  • Analyzing how the introduction of the financial markets influences the investment choices of businesses in an economy without uncertainty

Skills you'll gain

Category: Valuation (Finance)
Category: Financial Markets
Category: contingent claim market
Category: Capital Asset Pricing Models

Asset Pricing Models

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the principles connected to investors' portfolio choices and the criteria that determine the prices of financial instruments

  • Understand the main functions performed by the financial markets

  • Analyzing how their introduction influences the households' savings choices and companies' investment in an economy without uncertainty

Instructors

Lorenzo Pandolfi
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course29 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

