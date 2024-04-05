This Finance specialization is intended for students who want to acquire the analytical and empirical tools needed to understand the functioning of financial markets. Students will learn how investors choose their portfolios and how their choices determine equilibrium asset prices. Students will analyze the role of liquidity in securities markets, and they will understand how security trading is organized and regulated and how it has been reshaped by algorithmic and high frequency trading, and how the trading process affects the formation of asset prices. The program will equip students with the tools and the skills necessary to pursue a career in the financial industry.
Applied Learning Project
Through a series of activities, quizzes, and assessments, students will learn how to analyze investors’ portfolio choices, determine expected returns on assets, and measure trading costs. Additionally, learners will gain insights into how order flow impacts market liquidity and price discovery, as well as the purpose and utilization of algorithmic and high-frequency trading. This coursework establishes a robust foundation for pursuing a career in the financial industry.