Lorenzo Pandolfi is Senior Assistant Professor of Economics at the Department of Economics and Statistics of the University of Naples Federico II, and Research Fellow at the Center for Studies in Economics and Finance. In 2018, he obtained his PhD in Economics, Finance, and Management from Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, where he wrote his thesis under the supervision of Prof. Xavier Freixas. His work has been published in some of the most prestigious economics and finance journals, such as the Journal of the European Economic Association, the Journal of Financial Economics, Management Science, the Journal of International Economics, and Economic Policy. Currently, he is working to the research project “The Anatomy of Index Rebalancings: Evidence from Transaction Data" (joint with M. Escobar, A. Pedraza and T. Williams), in which he analyzes how shocks in the demand for domestic stocks by international investors due to the rebalancings of international equity indexes affect the price of domestic stocks, so as to also estimate the elasticity of demand for such stocks.