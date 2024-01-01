Sudipto (Sudi) Banerjee is a Principal and leader of the Pricing practice at KPMG. He is based in Atlanta and brings over 25 years of deep experience working with clients across industries, including automotive, healthcare and life sciences, industrial goods, technology and telecom, financial services, consumer goods, and retail. He specializes in commercial transformation, including pricing (strategy, execution, and enablement), sales growth (demand drivers, sales force effectiveness, channel management), and marketing effectiveness (ROMI, promo effectiveness). In all, Sudi has delivered more than 200 commercial and pricing engagements across 30 countries with the world’s largest strategy consulting firms as well as line roles in industry. He has been the founding leader starting up pricing practices at these firms advising Fortune 500 corporate and private equity portfolio company clients alike. Sudi is an avid thought leader with numerous publications and speaking engagements and is a Certified Pricing Professional (CPP) with an MBA from The Goizueta Business School at Emory University.