Dr. Mijke Slot is lecturer at the Department of Media & Communication of Erasmus University Rotterdam and researcher at the Erasmus Research Centre for Media, Communication and Culture (ERMeCC). Her research interests lie the field of new media, the activities of media users, online creativity, the future of journalism and serious games. Recently, Mijke co-wrote a report on the serious gaming sector in Rotterdam. In this report, she investigates the talent needs of game companies in the serious game sector. In the International Bachelor Communication and Media, the Master Media & Culture and the Master Media & Business, Mijke develops and teaches courses on social media, the impacts of communication technologies and active audiences. In 2015, she was awarded the Erasmus University teaching prize.