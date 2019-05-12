About this Course

Instructors

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Let the games begin: What are serious games?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to game theory

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Different types of serious games

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Persuasive Gaming

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

