Prof. Dr. Jeroen Jansz is Full Professor of Communication and Media in the Department of Media & Communication at Erasmus University Rotterdam. He is a member of the Erasmus Research Center for Media, Communication, and Culture. His research is about the reception of new media. The appeal of digital games is a long standing research interest. He is co-founder of the Game Studies Division in the International Communication Association, a member of PEGI’s expert group (Pan European Game Information) and President of NeFCA, the Netherlands Flanders Communication Association. He has decades of experience at different universities in teaching and innovative course design. For example in large scale BA courses on Digital Gaming, Communication Theories and the Philosophy of Social Science, but also in specialized MA courses. Currently, Jansz is also the Chair of the Examinations Board of ESHCC, the Erasmus School of History, Culture and Communication.

Serious Gaming

