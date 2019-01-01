Profile

Tammatha O'Brien

Lecturer

Tammatha O'Brien's current interest is in science education and course development. Most of the courses she teaches have an emphasis on human genetics and human physiology. Current literature is always incorporated into the courses she teaches to keep the material modern and relevant. As a lecturer she mentors students and has independent study projects to improve the undergraduate lab experience in biology courses. She is currently developing an on-line master's program in applied entomology through the University of Maryland.

Genes and the Human Condition (From Behavior to Biotechnology)

