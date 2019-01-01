Profile

Cheong Siew Ann

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Associate Prof CHEONG Siew Ann joined the Division of Physics and Applied Physics, School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences of Nanyang Technological University in August 2007. He received his B.Sc. (Hons) in physics from the National University of Singapore, M.Sc.'s from the National University of Singapore and Cornell University, and his Ph.D. from Cornell University. Prior to joining Nanyang Technological University, he was a postdoctoral associate at the Cornell Theory Center. He is a member of the American Physical Society and the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics. His areas of expertise are in computational physics, complex system dynamics, and bioinformatics. He is currently working on the development of self-consistent stochastic boundary conditions for ab initio and molecular dynamics simulations, methods to accelerate Monte Carlo simulations and high-dimensional optimization. He is also interested in developing automatic coarse-graining algorithms to perform data-driven identification of effective degrees of freedom in financial markets, very-large-scale computer simulations. He is also working on applying ideas from the Renormalization Group in statistical physics to the mining of very-large-scale databases.

    Courses

    Introduction to Complexity Science

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder