Associate Prof CHEONG Siew Ann joined the Division of Physics and Applied Physics, School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences of Nanyang Technological University in August 2007. He received his B.Sc. (Hons) in physics from the National University of Singapore, M.Sc.'s from the National University of Singapore and Cornell University, and his Ph.D. from Cornell University. Prior to joining Nanyang Technological University, he was a postdoctoral associate at the Cornell Theory Center. He is a member of the American Physical Society and the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics. His areas of expertise are in computational physics, complex system dynamics, and bioinformatics. He is currently working on the development of self-consistent stochastic boundary conditions for ab initio and molecular dynamics simulations, methods to accelerate Monte Carlo simulations and high-dimensional optimization. He is also interested in developing automatic coarse-graining algorithms to perform data-driven identification of effective degrees of freedom in financial markets, very-large-scale computer simulations. He is also working on applying ideas from the Renormalization Group in statistical physics to the mining of very-large-scale databases.