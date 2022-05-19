About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Complexity Thinking
  • Mathematical Model
  • Agent-Based Model
  • Network Science
  • Critical Thinking
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Overview and Week 1: Introduction to Complex Systems

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Robustness, Resilience, and Sustainability

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 109 min), 1 reading
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Regime Shifts and Tipping Points

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Introduction to Agent-Based Modeling

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading

