This course explores the features of complexity science. Our world is connected by an abundance of complex systems. Across all levels of organizations from physical, biological world to the social world, we may think of the connectivity between individual elements and how they interact and influence each other. For example, how humans transmit pandemics within a group, how cars interact in the traffic system and how networks connect in governmental organizations. Although these systems are diverse and different, they have surprisingly huge features in common.
Introduction to Complexity ScienceNanyang Technological University, Singapore
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Complexity Thinking
- Mathematical Model
- Agent-Based Model
- Network Science
- Critical Thinking
Offered by
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Young and research-intensive, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is ranked 13th globally. It is also placed 1st amongst the world’s best young universities. NTU has about 33,000 students in the colleges of engineering, science, business, education, humanities, arts, social sciences. Its medical school is set up jointly with Imperial College London. A melting pot of international award-winning scientists, young talents and eminent global partners, NTU is also home to several world-class research institutes that builds on its strengths in interdisciplinary research.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Week 1: Introduction to Complex Systems
An overview of what is covered in the first topic: an introduction to complex systems, explaining how complexity science has evolved, how it has been applied in society, and why it is important to gain a basic understanding of complex systems. Like for all sciences, complexity science is not a spectators' sport. After learning models and methods from the lectures, you will need to try some of these out to develop a practical feel for what they mean and what they can do. This is where the Jupyter Notebook exercises come in. In this course week, we will try out two Jupyter Notebook exercises, on: (1) the Nagel-Schreckenberg model of vehicular traffic, and (2) the Game of Life.
Week 2: Robustness, Resilience, and Sustainability
In this 2nd topic, we look at how robustness, resilience and sustainability can be defined for complex systems, and some case studies that showcase these attributes.
Week 3: Regime Shifts and Tipping Points
In this third topic, we move on to looking at regime shifts and tipping points and their applications in forecasting.
Week 4: Introduction to Agent-Based Modeling
Next, we look at Agent-Based Modeling - what it is, how it works, why it is used and how to use it. We then try a Jupyter Notebook exercise on Schelling’s Segregation Model.
