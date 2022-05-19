By Jeremiah Y J J•
May 18, 2022
The course provides an easy approach to a laymen to being exposed to the study of complexity science. This broadens and opens up insights to learning.
By Marcos B•
Mar 27, 2022
The course videos are very good, although some of them are taken from live classes and not made for the course, the jupyter notebooks activities are a big plus (you need to know python to work with them). Unfortunately, there is little connection between theory and practice, there is no graded task to perform and the final exam quiz has no feedback, you don´t get to know what you answered wrong (maybe a bug, it seems to score always 75% matter what you answer).