Hafez Ismaili M’hamdi is lecturer at Leiden University and PhD candidate in ethics at the Erasmus University Medical Center. He teaches classes on philosophy of music and music and society. Hafez studied jazz guitar at the Conservatory of Rotterdam and Royal Conservatory of the Hague and studied philosophy at the Leiden University and Applied Ethics at the Utrecht University. Hafez worked for 10 years as a professional musician and guitar teacher. He is currently working on his PhD thesis, Justice, Ethics and Birth.