Profile

Alain Grandjean

Professor of Environmental Economics. Co-founder and partner of Carbone 4

Bio

Alain Grandjean is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique of Ensae and holds a PhD in Environmental Economics. He is a co-founder and partner of Carbone 4, a climate strategy consulting firm. He is a member of the scientific committee of the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and of the Economic Council for Sustainable Development for the Minister of Ecological and Solidarity Transitions. In 2013, he chaired the committee of experts on the national debate on Energy Transitions. In June 2015, together with Pascal Canfin, he submitted the report ‘Mobilising Climate Finance - A Roadmap for Financing a Decarbonised Economy’ to the President of France. In June 2016, together with Gérard Mestrallet and Pascal Canfin, he submitted a report to the President of COP21 for carbon prices aligned with the Paris agreement. He is co-author of several books on the ecological transition: ‘Financer la transition énergétique’, written with Mireille Martini and published in 2016 by ‘Editions de l' Atelier’, which won the Marcel Boiteux energy saving prize with ‘Miser (vraiment) sur la transition énergétique’, ‘Editions de l' Atelier’, 2014 (with Helene Le Teno), ‘Les Etats et le Carbone’, PUF, 2009 (with Patrick Criqui and Benoit Faraco), ‘C'est maintenant’, Le Seuil, 2009 (with Jean-Marc Jancovici), ‘Le plein s'il vous plaît’, Le Seuil, 2006 (with Jean-Marc Jancovici), ‘Environnement et Entreprises’, Village Mondial, 2006 (with Dominique Bourg and Thierry Libaert) and ‘La monnaie dévoilée’, L'harmattan, 1997 (with Gabriel Galand), He is the creator and host of the ‘Chroniques de l'anthropocène’: http://alaingrandjean.fr/

Courses

Les transitions énergétique & écologique dans les pays du Sud

Ecological and Energy Transitions in Southern Countries

Transiciones energéticas y ecológicas en los países del Sur

Transição energética e ecológica em países do sul

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder