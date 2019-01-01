Rich Mayhew is the President of The Mayhew Group, a consulting company that is a trusted advisor to organizations that helps them develop high-performance leaders and teams, He is also an executive coach. His clients span the technology, pharmaceutical, entertainment, energy and utility, health care and financial services industries. He was previously Vice President at Bank of America. Rich holds a B.A. in Finance. He also holds a PPOD in Organizational Development from Columbia University. Rich is on-call faculty with the Center for Creative Leadership. Rich is also Chairman of the Board of the San Diego Childrens Choir.